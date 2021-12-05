Check out these homes for sale in Utica now

(Utica, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Utica. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6942 Bogusville Hill Road, Kirkland, 13321 5 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,598 Square Feet | Built in 1775

This home Will Most Likely Be Purchased by someone who can appreciate all the character and warmth that a historic house built in 1775 offers and will enjoy creating its full potential. Located in the sprawing hills of upstate New York, it is surrounded by beautiful countryside and farmland estates. Besides the main five bedroom home, the property includes a separate one bedroom cottage and a storefront/workshop attached to the large garage. Everything is avaiable and waiting for the next homeowner to fashion the home of their dreams.

For open house information, contact Marty Gorton, COLDWELL BANKER SEXTON REAL ESTATE at 315-853-3535

4 Buttonball Road, Whitestown, 13492 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nestled on a quiet road you'll find this three bedroom ranch with open floor plan. Possibilities are endless! Large yard with screened in deck, updated full bathroom. Opportunity to have more living space by finishing a room in the basement. Make this one YOUR home!

For open house information, contact Luke Toukatly, PAVIA REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL at 315-736-1555

306 Palmer Street, Frankfort, 13340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located in the lovely Village of Frankfort, this two story home has so much to offer! UPDATED floors throughout the first floor, freshly stained floors throughout the second floor. With an in-ground pool ready for summer, and a heated sun room with the hot tub included for the winter, this neighborhood home is waiting for its new owners to enjoy! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Christopher Flynn, ASSIST2SELL BUYERS & SELLERS 1ST CHOICE at 315-735-9244

413 South Street, Utica, 13501 7 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,336 Square Feet | Built in 1868

Very hard to find property featuring a single family with 2 in-law apartments great for an investor or an owner occupant.

For open house information, contact Kelli Inserra, ONE REALTY PARTNERS at 315-793-7500