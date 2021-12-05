Take a look at these homes on the market in Goldsboro

(Goldsboro, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Goldsboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

312 Fussell Street, Goldsboro, 27530 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,081 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Affordable Remodeled Home in the City! Would be Great for First Time Home Buyer or Investor! *Should* qualify for FHA Financing! Home has been Fully Repainted, New Flooring, New Light Fixtures, Has been Updated with Breakers, and Features Double Pane Vinyl Windows. New Electric Heat Pump to be Installed Prior to Closing!

109 Racegate Run, Pikeville, 27863 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1999

LOTS OF GREAT POTENTIAL!!! This mobile home is in very good condition, with split floorpan, large living area is open with a spacious family room, dinning room and kitchen. Beautiful wood deck overlooks a spacious fenced backyard! The detached garage/workshop is 1800 sf and is wired for electricity/plumbing. Spots on vinyl siding and back deck are currently being updated for buyer. Washer/Dryer will convey. Home is currently tenant occupied through the end of December.

302 Twin Creeks Drive, Goldsboro, 27530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,089 Square Feet | Built in 1998

MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home Centrally located to shopping/dining & 14 miles from Seymour Johnson AFB! Living room is open with vaulted ceilings, access door that goes out to the nice size deck- GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! Eat in kitchen offers plenty of natural lighting, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel & Black Appliances. All Bedrooms are of great size! New FLOORING & PAINT in Foyer, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining area, Hallway, & Hallway Bathroom. New Roof 2017. Huge fully fenced in backyard that backs out to woods. Updated Front Porch Post & Handrails. Attic is very large and offers plenty of storage space! ..LOVE THE OUTDOOR LIVING? Bring your ATV's your new home is only minutes away from Busco Beach.

103 Fig Tree Court, Pikeville, 27863 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,961 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Call 919.651.HOME for info! Immaculate Home, like new in the quaint Orchard Heights community. Desired floorplan w/ 3 bedrms on the main floor & additional bedrm & bonus on the 2nd. Downstairs provides plenty of natural light w/ an open floor plan. Enjoy family dinners in the formal dining room or weekly family meals in the eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast nook & large bartop. This home has a side entry garage built w/ the full size dual cab truck owner in mind w/ its extra deep garage & workbench. Must See!

