Rocky Mount, NC

On the hunt for a home in Rocky Mount? These houses are on the market

Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 5 days ago

(Rocky Mount, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rocky Mount. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHG6B_0dEhTPST00

1925 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, 27801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Three bedroom,two bath ranch home located in Lake Shore Park Subdivision,this home has a carport,large yard with plenty of storage (building) and space.

For open house information, contact ARVELLE MOORE, MOORE REAL ESTATE MKTG INC at 252-985-2026

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100267667)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371Ndk_0dEhTPST00

7643 Jordan Road, Rocky Mount, 27803

4 Beds 3 Baths | $268,065 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Worthington Farm phase 2, presented by D.R. Horton!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Saltus, D. R. Horton, Inc. at 919-667-5412

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100276204)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cy8YT_0dEhTPST00

4875 Newport Court, Nashville, 27856

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy quiet living in the county with larger lot sizes. Brand new construction home in Phase 2 of Poplar Creek subdivision in Nash county. First floor living with perm. stairs leading to floored walk-in attic storage that could be finished in the future. Spacious open living with Kitchen/dining area open to great room. Master suite incl. master bath w/ walk-in closet. Split plan w/ Bedrooms 2-3 and shared bath separate. Luxury vinyl plank throughout primary living areas. Laundry room. Covered front porch.

For open house information, contact Kendall Cobb, Four Seasons Sales at 252-462-0022

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2419958)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoXRg_0dEhTPST00

125 Barrington Court, Rocky Mount, 27803

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1993

MUST SEE this fully renovated to ''Like-New'' condition home with Hardieplank siding exterior. 100% painted inside and out. New LVP and carpet. New granite countertops in kitchen and vanity tops in bathrooms. New Trex boards/steps on back deck. Most all electrical and plumbing fixtures replaced.Owner is NC licensed Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact CHIP WILLIAMS, FIRST CAROLINA REALTY, INC. at 252-985-2321

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100296672)

See more property details

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

