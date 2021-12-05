On the hunt for a home in Rocky Mount? These houses are on the market

(Rocky Mount, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rocky Mount. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1925 Leggett Road, Rocky Mount, 27801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,043 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Three bedroom,two bath ranch home located in Lake Shore Park Subdivision,this home has a carport,large yard with plenty of storage (building) and space.

7643 Jordan Road, Rocky Mount, 27803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $268,065 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Worthington Farm phase 2, presented by D.R. Horton!

4875 Newport Court, Nashville, 27856 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,626 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Enjoy quiet living in the county with larger lot sizes. Brand new construction home in Phase 2 of Poplar Creek subdivision in Nash county. First floor living with perm. stairs leading to floored walk-in attic storage that could be finished in the future. Spacious open living with Kitchen/dining area open to great room. Master suite incl. master bath w/ walk-in closet. Split plan w/ Bedrooms 2-3 and shared bath separate. Luxury vinyl plank throughout primary living areas. Laundry room. Covered front porch.

125 Barrington Court, Rocky Mount, 27803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1993

MUST SEE this fully renovated to ''Like-New'' condition home with Hardieplank siding exterior. 100% painted inside and out. New LVP and carpet. New granite countertops in kitchen and vanity tops in bathrooms. New Trex boards/steps on back deck. Most all electrical and plumbing fixtures replaced.Owner is NC licensed Real Estate Broker.

