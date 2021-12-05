House hunt Great Falls: See what’s on the market now

(Great Falls, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Great Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1124 7Th Avenue N, Great Falls, 59401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $192,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come look again: old carpet gone revealing beautiful hardwood floors! Make this two-story home with basement, a detached over-sized garage, and old world charm your next new home! The kitchen has been updated with luxury vinyl plank floors and newer appliances. The backyard is spacious with a deck off the dining room and double French doors. As you walk into the home, you are greeted by a classic old sun porch with original bead board and a wall of windows. The main level also offers living space and a spacious bedroom. Three additional bedrooms and a bathroom with tub are on the second floor. The downstairs is partially-finished with a bathroom space and plenty of storage. Recently painted on the exterior; newer roof. Fully fenced back yard with extra parking next to garage.

For open house information, contact Lynn Kenyon, Live in Montana Real Estate at 406-770-0013

724 3Rd Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401 5 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,529 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Enjoy the porch swing of this ''Victorian'' home in the Historical district. Hardwood and maple floors, original stained glass windows, most windows original oak frames with triple track storms. Picture railings 10' ceilings, update kitchen with new kitchen appliances. Quartered sawn oak through out main floor. 4 bedrooms good sized closets with one walk in closet. Bathroom with Travertine marble floor and marble mosaic, jetted tub, shower, oak dressing table and oak vanity w/ copper sink. Full unfinished basement with high ceiling use for storage or ??? This little lady has a new dress; every board was removed and replaced with primed and back primed cedar. Recently installed steel roof, new rain gutters with leaf shields. 5 stall garage, sprinkler system, cameras and privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Travis Manus, Century 21 Northwest Realty MT at 406-453-5565

805 7Th Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401 6 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming retreat in the heart of Great Falls. 6 welcoming bedrooms (1 non-conforming), 2.5 meticulous bathrooms, and 3 separate living areas all minutes away from the city's most beautiful locations. This home has been lovingly updated and offers so much new: roof, floors, paint, windows, doors, furnace, A/C, appliances, toilets, and more. Truly move in ready! Home is owned & listed by Kelsey Clement.

For open house information, contact Kelsey Nicole Clement, Keller Williams Northern Montana Realty at 406-770-3674

208 Riverview Drive West, Great Falls, 59404 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with comfortable living room perfect for making special memories. The kitchen is great for cooking a hearty meal. The back deck is a great place to drink your morning coffee or talk with family and friends. There is even a hot tub out the back door to relax after a hard day at work or play. Basement has a flex room with lots of potential. This home comes accompanied with a one car garage and 2 practical sheds in the backyard. The possibilities are endless with this little gem! BTVA, BATVA

For open house information, contact Jon Calvert, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357