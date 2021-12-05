Take a look at these homes on the market in Joplin

(Joplin, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Joplin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1142 N Pennsylvania, Webb City, 64870 4 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,601 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Just finished a remodel of this Beautiful Home - Excellent Location. This captivating single-family home in Webb City features an open-concept layout with 4-bedrooms, 2-baths, and a 2-car garage. The living room and all the bedrooms are updated with brand new commercial grade vinyl plank flooring so you can enjoy all the beauty of hardwood floors without any of the hassle.Built in storage in the hallway and 10 ft ceilings really show off the unique character of this home. The laundry room is just off of the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a ceiling fan for pure comfort. The spacious master closet has two entrances and plenty of space for anyone's belongings. The master bath is complete with

6210 W Highland Drive, Joplin, 64804 6 Beds 4 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 2003

When pulling up to this beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home that boasts TWO MASTER SUITES you'll notice the stunning full brick front and 3 CAR GARAGE. As you walk in on the main floor you'll notice a formal dining room and a gas log fireplace in the living room. It has a split floor plan both upstairs and downstairs with both having a master suite, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement has a large wet bar that would be easily converted into a full second kitchen area!! Walk out of your basement straight into your fenced back yard and enjoy watching the wildlife next to your koi pond as you enjoy all the space a FULL ACRE has to offer!! Don't miss out on all this stunning beauty has to offer!!

3969 Edmond Lane, Joplin, 64804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,400 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Stunning and Hard to Find! Beautifully Crafted 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 3+Car Attached Garage on 1.99 Acres with views of Shoal Creek Valley. Large living room, raised ceilings & gas log fireplace. Sun Room is stunning with vaulted ceiling and provides the Wow Factor you are searching for. Custom kitchen built for entertaining features tons of cabinets and granite counter tops that opens to the dining area. 3 bedrooms on the main floor including a master suite with gorgeous bathroom and massive walk-in closet. 2nd floor has large 4th bedroom, full bath & tons of potential. 12'' concrete walls-ICF constructed home. 1.5 acres are fenced, 12X24 secluded pool w/ waterfall, composite decking, 2 car carport, 14X38 lean 2 for more storage, RV hookups, & Gated Entry. All electric Avg. $150 month.

3030 W 16Th Street, Joplin, 64801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1989

great location, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard with back patio. new roof and gutters installed in 2020. Open living room with vaulted ceilings. Well maintained.

