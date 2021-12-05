Take a look at these homes on the market in Janesville

(Janesville, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Janesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6709 W Wood Ridge Dr, Janesville, 53548 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This Immaculate ranch home on 1.34 acres awaits a new owner. The 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a main floor laundry room, sun room with an Air conditioner/heater and a composite deck overlooking the peaceful backyard. The home also features a gas fireplace, 3 car garage featuring 2 floor drains, 2 hose bibs and epoxy flooring. The partially exposed basement offers a blank slate for you to finish and it is already stubbed for a full bathroom. The roof and siding are only 2 years old. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet along with a full bathroom. This great home also features zoned heating, aprilaire humidifier and is already pre-piped for central vac all you have to do is add the system.

723 Somerset Dr, Janesville, 53546 4 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,664 Square Feet | Built in 1978

So many options in this almost 2,700 square foot, spacious, four bedroom, two and a half bath Colonial on over one-third of an acre! 22' x 22' eat-in kitchen with island and plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing! Main level also includes formal living room, formal dining room, den with wood burning fireplace and half bath. 13' x 11' main floor laundry room with tons of storage and ability to add a laundry sink. Upper level boasts four large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Primary bedroom bath is ensuite. Double dog kennel in back yard. Close to schools and shopping.

521 Jana Rd, Edgerton, 53534 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Rural half acre lot with move-in ready ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely updated! New roof, windows, kitchen, paint and flooring in neutral grey tones. Spacious living room is perfect for entertaining and partially open to kitchen and dining area. Large windows throughout the house means every room is light and bright. Full basement is a blank slate for you to finish into additional living space. 2-car attached garage. All on a large country lot on a quiet dead end street with easy access to I-90/39

3254 Guinness Dr, Janesville, 53546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Estimated completion February 2022. 1904 sq. ft. home has spacious great room area with fireplace open to kitchen w/granite counters, white cabinets and trim w/island for extra counter space, plus pantry. 2x6 construction with 10' ceilings and transom windows throughout, C/A, patio, walks, and a 3 car garage. Stainless steel appliance package with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nickel finish lighting and door knobs. Rough in for future bath in basement with egress window. Rough graded yard (no fine grade and seed). Pictures shown are of a similar model, finishes may be different. Depending on date of offer some finishes/upgrades may be selected by buyer.

