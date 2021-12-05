ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

House hunt Marysville: See what's on the market now

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 5 days ago

(Marysville, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marysville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01azDR_0dEhTLAn00

15124 State Route 530 Ne, Arlington, 98223

2 Beds 1 Bath | $724,997 | Cabin | 1,076 Square Feet | Built in 1986

ARLINGTON - 75 ACRES: Home/Cabin - a blank canvas, finish as your masterpiece! 2 Waterfalls, Views to the north and West that have to be experienced! Private, secluded, peaceful, animals abound. Home has septic system, Water and water system from a spring that is well built. Power; generator or hydro or solar or propane. 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath, Full unfinished basement below 2 car garage. Room to build additional buildings, home, etc. Hiking, Dirt biking, trails,TIMBER value Est $186k Net. VIEW WITH BROKER AND BY APPOINTMENT ONLY via SHOWING TIME!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QGO1_0dEhTLAn00

215 Dorn Ave, Everett, 98208

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Townhouse | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to this new construction home in the heart of Everett. Home boast an open 1420 sq/ft floor plan with extensive hardwood floors and plush carpeting throughout. Main floor features kitchen with quartz counter tops, white soft-closing kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances plus pantry and a half bath. Second floor features open bonus loft area great for office or potential extra bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath and laundry area. Owners Suite with double doors, dual vanity bath plus walk-in closet. Spacious 2 car finished/drywalled garage with electronic car charging station. Very low HOA dues for driveway and common area fencing. Minutes to local shopping/mall, restaurants, parks, local schools and much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OadhV_0dEhTLAn00

11924 43Rd Dr Se, Everett, 98208

3 Beds 2 Baths | $680,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome Home to the desirable Pioneer Trails area just north of Mill Creek! This well-maintained home has recently been updated inside with gorgeous luxury vinyl flooring, new furnace in 2019, water heater replaced 2021, and a 50-year roof. This beautiful home offers a "smart" home security system including cameras, doorbell, Nest thermostat, and Nest hub. Great location to everything, including Mill Creek Town Center for shopping, Paine Field & Boeing, and great schools! Enjoy the master suite with a walk in closet and gorgeous bathroom. While you get ready for the day, connect to the bluetooth speakers in the bathroom ceilings and turn on some tunes! No HOA in this neighborhood!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18V8Ek_0dEhTLAn00

14627 300Th St Ne, Arlington, 98223

4 Beds 3 Baths | $5,146,773 | Single Family Residence | 2,909 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Amazing Opportunity to Own 200 Acres of Land right next to the Stillaguamish River! With over 1.5 miles of Riverfront, this is a Fisherman's Dream & a Hunters Paradise. Step into your Beautiful Brick Craftsman, views from every window. From your front Patio, peace and quiet awaits you. For the EQUESTRIAN: Indoor/Outdoor Arenas, Multiple Stall Barn, Heated Tack Room too much to list. RANCHER: Part of the Property is currently used as a Cattle Ranch. INVESTOR: Multiple Income streams i.e., Guesthouse Lease, 160 Acres Crops Lease & Barn/Hay Lease. CAR ENTHUSIAST: 10 + Car Garage. CANNABIS GROWER: Sky's the limit with all this land. Property was a working beef cattle ranch, that can self-sustain up to 200 head of Cattle. Buyer must show proof of funds before touring. Welcome to Arlington!

