ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Leesburg

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 5 days ago

(Leesburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fit9c_0dEhTKI400

19059 Coral Reef Square Unit 010006, Lansdowne, 20176

3 Beds 3 Baths | $0 | Townhouse | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chappelle is one of the luxury villas offers at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Loudoun County

Copyright © 2021 Brookfield Residential. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BFRBN-722618b77dd94940be07392d4a5f29-391518)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOr6w_0dEhTKI400

20806 Fenwick Dr, Ashburn, 20147

4 Beds 3 Baths | $777,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,755 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcoming new Ashburn Village listing just in time for the holidays. This stunning home on premium private lot has been extremely well maintained and updated. Exceptional home boasts welcoming 2 story foyer with attractive side staircase; formal living room; spacious dining room with hardwood floors and lots of windows; updated island kitchen with honed granite countertops, white cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and pantry; spacious family room with fireplace overlooking private backyard; Vaulted oversized master suite with recently updated primary bath and 2 closets; 3 additional spacious bedrooms and full bath on upper level; Terrace level is partially finished with large family room; rough in for future bath and lots of room for expansion; brand new oversized low maintenance deck overlooking fenced back yard with irrigation system. This welcoming home on desirable street backs to common area for privacy. Enjoy all the amenities this neighborhood has to offer including sports pavilion with state of the art gym equipment, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and more. Convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways for easy commute.

For open house information, contact JANET BRADLEY, HOMESELL REALTY at 434-977-5530

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-623653)

See more property details

43865 Castaway Cay Terrace Unit 010008, Lansdowne, 20176

3 Beds 3 Baths | $760,990 | Townhouse | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in None

The Beaumont is a luxury villa offering up to 2,500 sq. ft. of luxury living at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite and guest bedrooms suite.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Loudoun County

Copyright © 2021 Brookfield Residential. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BFRBN-722618b77dd94940be07392d4a5f29-391520)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SoXz_0dEhTKI400

43864 Castaway Cay Terrace, Lansdowne, 20176

3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,990 | Townhouse | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in None

The Beaumont is a luxury villa offering up to 2,500 sq. ft. of luxury living at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite and guest bedrooms suite.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ellis Brookfield Residential-Loudoun County

Copyright © 2021 Brookfield Residential. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BFRBN-722618b77dd94940be07392d4a5f29-00010394.2880)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bargain-Priced Home Under $200,000 Available in Mountain View Mobile Home Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Despite the pandemic, the price of homes in the Bay Area continue to skyrocket, with the Peninsula having some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America. But there are still deals out there and there is one in Mountain View that is a little hard to believe. In the heart of Silicon Valley, the city of Mountain View has a median home price of about $1.5 million. But it also has what may be the mother of all bargains: a two-bedroom, two-bath home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings priced to sell for $189.999. “Now that...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg, VA
Real Estate
Leesburg, VA
Business
City
Leesburg, VA
City
Lansdowne, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
mckinneyonline.com

The 5 most expensive homes sold in McKinney in the last month

There are some amazing homes for sale every month in McKinney, but which ones are getting the highest dollar?. We have rounded up five homes that sold in the month of November across McKinney with the highest list price. At the below link you will find a photo gallery of...
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Playgrounds#Art#Loft
Leesburg Digest

Leesburg Digest

Leesburg, VA
56
Followers
326
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy