Take a look at these homes for sale in Leesburg

(Leesburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

19059 Coral Reef Square Unit 010006, Lansdowne, 20176 3 Beds 3 Baths | $0 | Townhouse | 2,330 Square Feet | Built in None

The Chappelle is one of the luxury villas offers at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite.

20806 Fenwick Dr, Ashburn, 20147 4 Beds 3 Baths | $777,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,755 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcoming new Ashburn Village listing just in time for the holidays. This stunning home on premium private lot has been extremely well maintained and updated. Exceptional home boasts welcoming 2 story foyer with attractive side staircase; formal living room; spacious dining room with hardwood floors and lots of windows; updated island kitchen with honed granite countertops, white cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and pantry; spacious family room with fireplace overlooking private backyard; Vaulted oversized master suite with recently updated primary bath and 2 closets; 3 additional spacious bedrooms and full bath on upper level; Terrace level is partially finished with large family room; rough in for future bath and lots of room for expansion; brand new oversized low maintenance deck overlooking fenced back yard with irrigation system. This welcoming home on desirable street backs to common area for privacy. Enjoy all the amenities this neighborhood has to offer including sports pavilion with state of the art gym equipment, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and more. Convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways for easy commute.

43865 Castaway Cay Terrace Unit 010008, Lansdowne, 20176 3 Beds 3 Baths | $760,990 | Townhouse | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in None

The Beaumont is a luxury villa offering up to 2,500 sq. ft. of luxury living at Cadence at Lansdowne. The main level features a kitchen open to the dining room and great room, with an option to extend your living space with an optional patio. In addition, the owners suite with a large walk-in closet is on the main level. The upper level features a loft and additional living spaces, and the option to add a dual owners suite and guest bedrooms suite.

43864 Castaway Cay Terrace, Lansdowne, 20176 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,990 | Townhouse | 2,405 Square Feet | Built in None

