Take a look at these homes for sale in Saint Cloud

(Saint Cloud, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Cloud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14555 325Th Street, Saint Joseph, 56374 6 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,204 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A rare opportunity to overlook the hills of St John's! This wonderful walkout rambler on 5 acres has many highlights. The offer 6 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, main floor laundry, vaulted ceilings, large family room with new gas fireplace, large dining room and a impressive sun room lined with floor to ceiling windows and views to cherish. within 2 miles of St. Johns University! Granite countertops in the kitchen, new hardwood floors throughout the main floor and a remodeled bathroom. The lower level offers a huge family room, additional cabinetry that could be a great wet bar area and 3 additional bedrooms. The walkout invites you out to a nice backyard with gardens and lots of space to enjoy. The high efficiency furnace, tankless water heater and top of the line water softener are only 2 years. The attached garage is all finished and heated and the 24x30 shop is all finished and has a new furnace. Home has a back up Generator.

2004 River Links Drive, Cold Spring, 56320 2 Beds 2 Baths | $357,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by LUMBER ONE AVON this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Stall Garage Patio Home with an Office. The River Links Plan #5 inludes 1530 SQFT Finished. Meet with our New Construction Specialist to pick out all of your options. Homes can be modified to meet your needs.

2195 Prospect Drive Ne, Saint Cloud, 56304 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,859 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Wonderfully updated & maintained 5 bed/3 bath home w/over 2800 finished square feet on an absolutely immaculate 1+ acre lot with no backyard neighbors! A 2013 kitchen remodel is the centerpoint of an open main level along with a gigantic master suite which includes a large WIC & 3/4 bath. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath & a conveniently located office area round out the main level along with a beautiful, maintenance free deck built in 2020! The lower level offers a huge family room with a two sided gas FP, two more bedrooms & tons of storage! Landscaped yard & gardens need to be seen to be believed! Closing date of mid-December is ideal for sellers.

1628 13Th Avenue Se, Saint Cloud, 56304 4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A mature canopy of trees, a gorgeous lot boasting a spacious rambler floor plan with endless possibilities. Main floor has 3 same floor bedrooms and a sizable shared bath. A large main living room with built ins and oversized window allows appreciation of the private back yard. Kitchen and dining combination lends immediate access to large deck and gazebo. Lower level hosts an additional living room with fireplace, rec room, office and a 4th bedroom. Large laundry and mechanical room offer additional storage space or a work room for hobbies. Garage is sizable two stall with 6 foot side walls and service door to backyard. There is a newer asphalt driveway with an additional "3rd stall" park pad. Some updates have been started with new carpet and paint in the lower level. So much space offered here- see to appreciate.

