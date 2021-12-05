Check out these homes on the St George market now

(St George, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in St George. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

766 Wagonmaster Rd, Washington, 84780 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This quiet home is equip with a deep 28' single garage space + 2 car. Open concept, high ceilings, gas stove, state of the art master shower w/bluetooth, lots of windows, new laminate wood flooring in living room and large formal dining leading out to the covered patio to enjoy almost a half acre of outdoor landscaped space that includes new retaining wall, new solar panels!

39 N Valley View Dr, St George, 84770 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Townhouse | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Updated home in Vista Del Sol community. Features 3 bedrooms, den or office, living room & family room w/ fireplace. Newer paint, carpet, window coverings, garage door H20 softener, dishwasher and Fridge that are included! Covered shady patio to enjoy the incredible Southern Utah weather and views. Community pool and clubhouse. Take a look at the pictures and you will want to see inside.

994 N Casitas Hill Lp, Washington, 84780 4 Beds 4 Baths | $755,000 | Townhouse | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Impressive Townhome now for Sale! Zoned for Vacation/Nightly Rentals, located off Exit 13 in Washington, UT. Home offers no through traffic, RV & Trailer parking, private patio and incredible views of the red rocks beyond your open backyard. Inside boasts modern beauty w/4 beds & 3.50 baths. Community has a beautiful, pool & hot tub, heated year-round, with ample area for relaxation.

2426 E 140 S, St George, 84790 2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for buyers willing to add new carpet, paint, and a little TLC to make this home shine! Excellent location, 1 owner S&S home! Nice adjustments made to the original plan during construction. Big 3rd Bedroom was made into a den but could be made back to bedroom by adding a closet. Back patio was incorporated into living space adding a formal dining room. No HOA! Sold ''As Is''. See more .

