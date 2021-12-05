Check out these homes on the St George market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

 5 days ago

(St George, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in St George. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HtDW_0dEhTIWc00

766 Wagonmaster Rd, Washington, 84780

4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This quiet home is equip with a deep 28' single garage space + 2 car. Open concept, high ceilings, gas stove, state of the art master shower w/bluetooth, lots of windows, new laminate wood flooring in living room and large formal dining leading out to the covered patio to enjoy almost a half acre of outdoor landscaped space that includes new retaining wall, new solar panels!

For open house information, contact RACHEL MORIN, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-227596)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ar8lJ_0dEhTIWc00

39 N Valley View Dr, St George, 84770

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Townhouse | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Updated home in Vista Del Sol community. Features 3 bedrooms, den or office, living room & family room w/ fireplace. Newer paint, carpet, window coverings, garage door H20 softener, dishwasher and Fridge that are included! Covered shady patio to enjoy the incredible Southern Utah weather and views. Community pool and clubhouse. Take a look at the pictures and you will want to see inside.

For open house information, contact LISA EDGINGTON, KW SALT LAKE KELLER WILLIAMS RE at 801-598-2277

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-227769)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Twl8S_0dEhTIWc00

994 N Casitas Hill Lp, Washington, 84780

4 Beds 4 Baths | $755,000 | Townhouse | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Impressive Townhome now for Sale! Zoned for Vacation/Nightly Rentals, located off Exit 13 in Washington, UT. Home offers no through traffic, RV & Trailer parking, private patio and incredible views of the red rocks beyond your open backyard. Inside boasts modern beauty w/4 beds & 3.50 baths. Community has a beautiful, pool & hot tub, heated year-round, with ample area for relaxation.

For open house information, contact BRYAN BURNETT, CENTURY 21 EVEREST ST GEORGE at 435-673-9266

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-227996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33adHE_0dEhTIWc00

2426 E 140 S, St George, 84790

2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,645 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for buyers willing to add new carpet, paint, and a little TLC to make this home shine! Excellent location, 1 owner S&S home! Nice adjustments made to the original plan during construction. Big 3rd Bedroom was made into a den but could be made back to bedroom by adding a closet. Back patio was incorporated into living space adding a formal dining room. No HOA! Sold ''As Is''. See more .

For open house information, contact SARAH HINDI - THE HINDI HOME TEAM, S HINDI REAL ESTATE INC at 435-773-3905

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCBRUT-21-227573)

See more property details

Comments / 0

