Top homes for sale in Huntington

23 Diamond Drive, Barboursville, 25504 4 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,405 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located on a beautifully maintained large corner lot in Regal Oaks has an attached 2 car garage and a detached 3 car garage with storage loft. The house features several recent updates including an ensuite master bath with a soaker tub and walk-in shower, newly screened-in side porch, and new front door. The large kitchen and attached eating area offers plenty of space for gathering. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and second level loft area that could make an excellent home office. Act quickly- homes in this desirable community don't last long!

874 Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, 25704 5 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,220 Square Feet | Built in 1993

A MUST SEE! First time ever listed Country Dream Home! If your searching for space and a peaceful country setting, look no further!! This Doll house is a Traditional 2.5-story farmhouse with over 3200 sq ft of living space offering 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and large bonus room! This Beautiful Country Home is seated on 31 +- Acres. The home includes a wrap around porch to the large above ground pool, great deck and plenty of land for entertaining! This spacious home has been well loved and maintained and has had many recent updates including a gorgeous master bath renovation and a new roof! Enjoy early mornings or late evenings while relaxing on the front porch to enjoy the view and all that country living has to offer! Come take a look at this beautiful slice of heaven on Buffalo creek in Wayne county!

101 Ricketts Road, Huntington, 25705 5 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,574 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Newly remodeled Bath & Kitchen makes this one move in Ready. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite counter tops.

2960 Staunton Road, Huntington, 25702 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,009 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Upon approaching this grand stately manse, the anticipation slowly begins to build. Stepping into the elegant entry, much of the stress and anxiety of the day is softly replaced by the calm and quiet of a gentler time. A time when crystal chandeliers graced rooms with prisms of light and delicately designed wall coverings clothed otherwise ordinary walls with rich colors and history. Take your time and explore generously sized rooms with hardwood flooring and elaborate imported rugs. Large gathering rooms, a library with white shelving and white glass mullioned french doors and transom, the card room with rich mahogany stained paneled walls and bar area, a massive dining room with french crystal chandelier and fireplace, any one of five bedrooms, an alcove tucked gently behind the white arched staircasing.. above all do not neglect to allow time to appreciate the enormous gourmet kitchen with rich stained wood cabinetry, a huge island with storage and granite tops, a Wolf gas stove and SubZero refrigerator and imported tile flooring. Save time to appreciate the glorious view from the home and along the veranda in the back that overlook the Ohio River. This home is quietly waiting for you to slip inside and stay.

