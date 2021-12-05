Check out these homes on the Jonesboro market now

(Jonesboro, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jonesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

713 Melton Drive, Jonesboro, 72401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,394 Square Feet | Built in None

Perched in the iconic Melton addition of Jonesboro, this home is the epitome of style focused on entertaining, but with a warm and cozy element that all of your friends and family will enjoy from day into night. Timeless mid-century modern touches can be seen in California Redwood accents in the living area fireplace, beams and wall treatments, clean lines and open spaces in the updated kitchen, and floor to ceiling windows bringing nature indoors as it calls you to enjoy its multiple outdoor settings.

311 Stella Drive, Bono, 72416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Great home with an open floor plan in new subdivision in Bono. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plans include: island, solid surface countertops, laminate flooring, white cabinets, light walls & trim. Another wonderful home build by Danny Andrews Construction!

1504 Frierson, Jonesboro, 72401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

Home is located in central Jonesboro and has been partially remodeled. Home includes new paint throughout, updated kitchen with new tile backsplash, bathrooms have been completely remodeled. New lighting fixtures. Home still needs new flooring throughout and kitchen appliances.

307 Stella, Bono, 72416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

New Construction in brand new Ridge Park in Bono. Stained Concrete floors, Kitchen Island, shiplap fireplace. Get in early and customize this awesome home.

