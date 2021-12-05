ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Rome? These houses are on the market

(Rome, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rome. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

414 E. 10Th Street Se, Rome, 30161

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This cute cottage home is perfect for first-time homebuyers or investors. Located in Collinwood Park / Old East Rome, this home is convenient to town and situated in the East Central / Rome High school district. The back deck overlooks the privacy-fenced back yard with a fire pit and storage building. Or...you can relax on the rocking chair front porch. This one won't last long. Take a look today!!

For open house information, contact Kathie Marable, Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. at 706-291-0202

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20000914)

18 Woodberry Drive Se, Silver Creek, 30173

4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Sturdy, 4 side brick one level home on half an acre. Home is complete, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen, an island bar, and corian counter tops and ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms. Super clean and cute. Lots of storage in this home with the storage in the carport and the outbuilding in the back yard with power and water. This ranch home is a must see!

For open house information, contact The Kelly Garland Group, Keller Williams Realty Northwest, LLC. at 770-607-7400

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6974760)

39 View Drive, Rome, 30161

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great opportunity in the Model/Johnson district! Four bedroom, two and half baths, hardwood flooring throughout main level, the stairs, and in the upstairs foyer. On the main, great room with built-in bookshelves and a beautiful rock fireplace, dining room, spacious laundry room/half bath, efficient galley kitchen with adjacent bar for additional counter space and seating, as well as a breakfast area. Upstairs, large walk-in closets in each bedroom and two full baths! Deck and cozy screened-in porch for year-round enjoyment overlooking in-ground pool and fenced backyard. Two car garage which includes 60 amp outlet used previously for a welder and/or planner. New, fresh exterior paint. Super spacious, level lot. This home is located in East Rome, in the established Sequoia View neighborhood. Quick access to the Bypass and only minutes from downtown, yet quite and secluded!

For open house information, contact Vic Mitchell, Hardy Realty & Dev. Company at 706-291-4321

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9058824)

31 Riverview Road Se, Rome, 30161

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Not only is this home in a great location, it is ready to move into! You will feel at home as soon as you pull in the driveway! There is plenty of space for a family to entertain inside or outside. The home has been newly renovated with quartz kitchen countertops and tile backsplash that go great with the hardwood floors. The living room is spacious, and there is an optional fourth bedroom that can be turned into whatever you would like. The two sliding barn doors add the perfect touch to this beautifully decorated home. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Mary Ellen Ryan, Maximum One Community Realtors at 770-334-8286

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6927339)

With Rome Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

