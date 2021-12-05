On the hunt for a home in Yuba City? These houses are on the market

(Yuba City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yuba City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1031 Northgate Dr, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Look at 1031 Northgate Dr 3bd 2ba , 1341sqft & 2 car garage space home with it's open floor plan. Open living room w/vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace. kitchen has tile counters, stove, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry & storage. Refrigerator included. Dining/kitchen combo area and has sliding door for backyard access. Spacious master bedroom with large closet . Overall nice size bedrooms . Tile, Carpet & Laminate flooring. Ceiling fans through-out. The backyard & side yard designed for low maintenance w/ concrete & tool shed. Just a minutes away from Yuba City Mall and other shopping center. Come by and ; all you need to do is take a tour!

For open house information, contact Kal Johal, Keller Williams - Yuba Sutter at 530-674-4300

1119 Grand Ave, Olivehurst, 95961 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Immaculate & Pristine Double-wide Manufactured home on permanent foundation. This Beautiful 3bd 2ba 1557sqft home will allure you with it's beautiful modern open floor plan. Formal living room w/ vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen has Granite counters, updated appliances ie; gas cooktop, dishwasher, built-in oven & microwave, Nice Custom cabinetry and Formal dining area. The adjacent separate family room makes is it easy to mingle while cooking. Large master bedroom w/spacious masterbath w/ double sinks & separate tub & shower. New 30 year roof, new engineered wood floor, New dual pane windows & window shutters. Inside laundry room w/ cabinets. Front yard fully landscaped with Irrigation timing system. Enjoy the low maintenance large back yard, ready for a pool or whatever your mind desires. New driveway, new iron rod fence. Large lot. Easy access to Hwy 70. Close to shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this beautiful home that shows like brand new!

For open house information, contact Kal Johal, Keller Williams - Yuba Sutter at 530-674-4300

1780 Greengate St, Yuba City, 95991 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Take a look at 1780 Greengate St - Single story 3bd 2ba, 1341sqft & 2 car garage home on a corner lot! The minute you enter into this it will allure you with it's open modern floor plan. Open living room w/vaulted ceilings & cozy fireplace. kitchen has laminate counters, stove, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry & storage. Refrigerator included. Dining/kitchen combo is big enough to entertain the family while cooking. Kitchen sliding door offers quick backyard access. Spacious master bedroom with large closet and sliding door for outside access New laminate flooring. Huge plus RV access! The backyard & side yard designed for low maintenance w/ concrete & tool shed. Easy assess to Colusa Hwy, minutes away from Yuba City Mall and other shopping center. Don't miss this opportunity - make it yours !

For open house information, contact Kal Johal, Keller Williams - Yuba Sutter at 530-674-4300

1005 Murphy, Olivehiurst, 95961 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Very clean move-in ready ranch style home on approx 3/4 acre on the edge of town! Hardwood laminate flooring throughout living areas (brand new in front room), granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new roof (replaced in 2021), fresh paint throughout entire home, new carpet in bedrooms and office. Whole house fan for those warm summers, RV access on both sides of the property. The property next door is an open field, and across the street is an orchard making this home quiet, private and serene. Come and see it before it's gone!

For open house information, contact NICK TOOMEY, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800