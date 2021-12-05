Take a look at these homes on the Conway market now

(Conway, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Conway. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

307 Cotton Hill Road, Greenbrier, 72058 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Farm | 4,083 Square Feet | Built in 2012

150+- acre ranch and 4083 Sq ft home. This is a rare offering in Faulkner County and just a few miles east of Greenbrier, Arkansas. The home is immaculate with 3 bedroom (2 masters), 3 baths (2 master baths), large kitchen, large dining area, office, exercise room, 3 car over-sized garage, a heated and cooled sun porch, with in the floor storm shelter. There is a large deck area, 3000 sq shop. Barn with cattle working facilities under roof. Can be 150 acres or 205 acres.

25-A Rolling Creek Circle Circle, Conway, 72032 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great starter home, flip or investment property. It has nice size rooms, Jack & Jill style bath, wood deck, shaded back yard, perfect for kids or pets. Location is convenient to Conway or Vilonia. AGENTS: Please see confidential and showing remarks.

825 Steel Avenue, Conway, 72032 2 Beds 2 Baths | $326,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new, elegant, energy efficient, and single story! The Village Townhomes are part of one of the most active and interesting communities in Arkansas! Designed for easy and elegant living, these luxury townhomes feature granite or quartz countertops, custom cabinets, 10’ ceilings, 8’ solid core doors, Andersen 400 windows, lots of hardwood, office/craft room…Great place to live, and if you like to walk/jog, you must see the sidewalk/trail system!

3110 Windsong Lane, Conway, 72034 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,354 Square Feet | Built in 1997

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! 3 Bed, 2.5 bath with 3 car garage in Windcrest Subdivision. Large yard, two living areas, large backyard.

