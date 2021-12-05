Top homes for sale in Bismarck

(Bismarck, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bismarck. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

721 Ne 79Th Avenue, Bismarck, 58503 5 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1976

PRICE IMPROVEMENT-LOCATION LOCATION! Welcome to this great rural horse property in north Bismarck that has been completely renovated! Not only are you getting nearly 5 acres, but you are getting a completely updated ranch style home with lots of space and a 32' x 48' pole barn. As you approach the property, you'll notice the great picturesque private view of the property that is surrounded by trees. As you walk in, you'll notice all the new from the floors to the ceiling! The bright living room provides a NEW electric fireplace and a wall has been opened to provide an open concept feeling and all new lighting. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and provides soft close doors and new appliances! Going down the hallway, there's 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a full bath that has been completely remodeled including the main floor laundry that has a half bath right off the garage. Heading downstairs, you'll find all new recessed lighting and an additional fireplace that is connected to natural gas. You'll also find two very large bedrooms in the basement, a new remodeled 3/4 bath and lots of storage! The home is all sided with steel siding and brick with a newer roof, windows and HVAC system surrounded by new landscaping and a new 16 x 10 deck! This home also provides a 2 stall attached garage that's heated and insulated and a large shed in the back. It is also connected rural water and natural gas! It does have a private well that the future homeowner can utilize. Call your favorite Realtor today for a showing! Owner/Agent

1305 Laramie Drive, Bismarck, 58504 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Back on market due to buyers change in circumstances, So hurry and come see this Ranch home located in South Bismarck near parks, pools, recreation areas, restaurants and the mall! This home offers 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. On the main floor you will walk into a large living room with big windows for daylight, from there you will find your kitchen, dining area and another living space that provides another gas fireplace for enjoyment. The main level also offers a full bath, laundry, and the master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Downstairs will offer a family room, two more bedrooms with huge closets, a 3/4 bath, large storage area and another kitchenette! This space will be great to hangout in, use as a wet bar or for baking goods. There is a double stall garage and large shed in the back along with a great deck! The yard itself boasts beautiful matures trees and fencing along 3 sides. Come see this home today!

829 Canada Avenue, Bismarck, 58503 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Condominium | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Check out this move in ready condo in NW Bismarck. Near shopping and restaurants! This home features an open floor plan with white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. You'll find a spacious master bedroom and master 3/4 bath, a second bedroom and full bath/laundry combination. Enjoy fresh air on its own deck and keep your car warm in the cold months with your single heated garage. Easily access this upper level condo with the buildings elevator or stairs. The furnace, water heater, and electrical panel are all within the unit. Call for a private showing!

6807 Bear Path Drive, Bismarck, 58504 5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Wow! This home has it all from beautiful updates to all the garage space you could ask for! The 2,600 sq. ft. home sits on a 1.5 acre lot. The open concept main level features new flooring, an updated kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. You will find a bonus room off the kitchen that walks out to the deck. The main level has 3 bedrooms including the master suite with walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom. There is an additional full bathroom on the main level as well. The lower level features a large family room with walk out patio. You will also find another full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. This home has a heated 3 stall attached garage with water and floor drains. In addition, there is a 28X36 shop! Call a realtor today to view this incredible property!

