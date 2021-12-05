Check out these homes on the Pocatello market now

(Pocatello, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pocatello than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8893 W Buckskin Road, Pocatello, 83201 6 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,316 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The views of the city and mountains on this property are stunning. This home boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 bath with a large main level master bedroom and bathroom, with spacious walk-in closets. There are separate living quarters in the basement, 1 bed, 1 bath, kitchen, office/Den & laundry, with a separate entrance. There's a nice 36x36 Shop and lots of open space for small farm animals or live stock. This property won't last long call us or your favorite agent to schedule a showing today!

301 Park Avenue, Pocatello, 83201 5 Beds 1 Bath | $229,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Centrally located in the heart of Pocatello you'll fall in love with the updates in this five bedroom, one bath home that sits on a large fenced corner lot. In addition to the family room and living room, it also has space to create a home office, additional bedroom, craft room or perhaps a play room for you to enjoy. New paint, throughout, updated tile and flooring, single car garage, RV parking, gas heat and central air are just a few perks you'll love about this home.

12914 N Rio Vista Road, Chubbuck, 83202 2 Beds 1 Bath | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Great location! Come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home nicely situated on 1 acre. Included is an electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. The unfinished basement is ready for you to design and finish to your own liking. Unfinished 2 car attached garage. Front entrance is handicap accessible. Great mountain views! Buyer to verify square footage.

845 Barton Rd., Pocatello, 83204 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Manufactured Home | 990 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Check out this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with central A/C. The oven and dishwasher are new. The washer and dryer are in good working condition and stay with the property. Cabinets have been added for additional storage. It features a large Open Concept Living room, dining room and kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Buyers must qualify with Cowboy Mobile Home Community Management to live in the park prior to accepted offer. Lot fees total to $403/mo and includes Lot, Sewer & Trash. Electric, Water billed separately.

