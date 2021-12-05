Check out these homes for sale in Oshkosh now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Oshkosh, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oshkosh. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

167 Hwy C, Oshkosh, 54904

3 Beds 4 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The country home you've been waiting for, but unable to find! This well cared for ranch home is everything you've dreamt of. This sprawling 2559 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, open concept layout, large living room with gas fireplace, extra large master suite and so much more! Patio doors lead to a deck that overlooks your gorgeous 23.3 acres! Newly finished lower level with a walk out patio door for endless space and entertainment! A brand new roof, and freshly updated throughout make this the perfect, move in ready home! Don't wait to make this house your home today!

7399 Murray Road, Neenah, 54956

4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You will love the location and feel of this home in this wooded cul-de-sac. Covered porch leads in to an open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops w/ oversized island. Patio doors lead to a deck that overlooks the backyard and the meandering creek. Two main level living areas! First floor laundry and dining room/office! All the bedrooms are spacious w/ the master bedroom having it's own bath. Added bonus w/ the backyard 10x20 shed. Pre-inspected and ready to go!! Showings start 11/26/2021 with offers being presented on 11/29/2021

1251 Cedar Street, Oshkosh, 54901

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Lovely, well maintained character home featuring 3 bedrooms with one on the main level, newer carpet throughout, gleaning hardwood floors, large closets, walk in jacuzzi tub and an amazing 4 car garage with extra wide concrete driveway. There are classic built ins separating the living room and formal dining room. The basement is spotless with an extra toilet, fenced yard, and the front porch is so charming. Everything is in great shape - no work to do.

635 Pauls Place, Oshkosh, 54904

4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Exceptional new construction home in Oshkosh's desirable West side. All the features you love in a new home! Split bedroom, open concept design with vaulted ceilings & stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. A well appointed kitchen with custom, soft close cabinetry and quartz countertops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & master bathroom features dual sinks & walk-in shower. Fully finished basement! Generous size family room, bedroom with egress & a full bathroom w/walk-in shower. No shortage of storage room either. Spacious mud room & first floor laundry. Beautiful backyard pond views!

