Check out these homes for sale in Anderson now

(Anderson, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Anderson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

904 N 13Th Street, Elwood, 46036 3 Beds 3 Baths | $188,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1602 B SPACIOUS OWNER’S SUITE|OPEN-CONCEPT LAYOUT BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home features an open kitchen surrounded by a sprawling great room and a charming dining area with a pantry. Kitchen highlights include gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. You’ll love the versatile Loft Space and a walk-in laundry room on the top floor. This desirable plan also has a relaxing porch and a 2car garage.

205 Milltown Drive, Pendleton, 46064 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,853 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction by D.R. Horton! Welcome to the Grandover in Carrick Glen. This spacious, open ranch features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, den, a flexible dining room, and 3 car garage. Entertaining is a breeze, as this popular home features an amazing kitchen island, upgraded cabinets with crown moulding, quartz countertops, beautiful laminate flooring, breakfast nook, dining area and a walk-in pantry. The Bedroom 1 suite impresses with double bowl vanity, garden tub and shower. You will love the expansive walk-in closet. Open patio is ideal for spending time outdoors. All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology. . Community is across the street from Falls Park and just moments away from charming downtown

311 West 8Th Street, Anderson, 46016 4 Beds 5 Baths | $306,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,016 Square Feet | Built in 1849

Spacious historic district home sitting in the middle of thriving downtown! Immaculate outdoor and green space combined with walks to the local markets and some of Andersons most popular shops and restaurants. This piece of Anderson history comes complete with much of its original woodwork, 2 working fireplaces, and an in-law suite. Home warranty also provided.

17443 Cavalcade Circle, Noblesville, 46060 5 Beds 5 Baths | $445,565 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this 5 bed, 2.5 bath Oxford floor plan by Lennar Homes w/ smart home technology built right in! The centerpiece of every home is the kitchen which feat a lrg center island flanked by 42” cabinets & a full complement of appliances w/ open views to the great room. Plus, a large walk-in pantry! The main floor office provides a quiet place to work/study while the family foyer w/ built-in organizers is your entry on a daily basis. The 2nd level features a spacious owner’s suite w/ a lrg shower, dbl sinks, & spacious walk-in closet along w/ 3 other bedrooms, a loft space for casual family gatherings & convenient upstairs laundry room. All this plus a spacious garage w/ plenty of room for a workshop!

