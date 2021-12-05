ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Dothan

Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 5 days ago

(Dothan, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dothan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M4cd_0dEhT8mb00

13 Williamsburg Place, Dothan, 36305

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,740 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Williamsburg Place - Great location in West Dothan, minutes from Flowers Hospital and all amenities. 3BR/2.5BA, 2-story. Stainless appliances in eat-in kitchen, new stove top! Master downstairs, dual vanities, jacuzzi, separate shower and sauna! New windows and roof repair in 2017. Outdoor patio with new pergola. 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Jack & Jill bath, 2 offices, floored attic. Don't miss this one-it won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jeannine Benefield, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Showcase Properties at 334-792-7474

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184677)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1lzo_0dEhT8mb00

1626 Selma St, Dothan, 36301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,139 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great First Time Home or Investment Property. 1139 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Roof replaced in 2019. Rented for $640 per month. Garage. Chain link fenced Large back yard.

For open house information, contact Donald Wells, The Real Estate Group at 334-797-7373

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184642)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DejwA_0dEhT8mb00

200 Peach Farm Rd, Ashford, 36312

4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,983 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Country living! Beautiful 4bedroom 3bath brick home comes with new floor covering, paint, split floor plan, covered back porch, double carport, new metal roof, 10x20 storage building w/ loft and sits on 2 open acres. Will go USDA to qualified buyer.

For open house information, contact Connie Watkins, United Country Properties South Land LLC at 850-693-6610

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184426)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWPso_0dEhT8mb00

402 Lantana Court, Dothan, 36301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $294,399 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 2021

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open family room, which also connects to the dining room. The kitchen island has tons of storage space, an eat-in bar top, and pantry. Bonus room upstairs with half bath.

For open house information, contact Jessica Shelley, @ Home with Prestige Properties at 334-887-5274

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183887)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Country Living#Berkshire Hathaway#Flowers Hospital#Bedrooms#Jack Jill#The Real Estate Group#Usda#Fiber Cement Board#Sprayfoam#Smart Home Package#Lvp Carpet
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Dothan Journal

Dothan Journal

Dothan, AL
202
Followers
331
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy