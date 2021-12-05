Take a look at these homes on the market in Dothan

(Dothan, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dothan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13 Williamsburg Place, Dothan, 36305 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,740 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Williamsburg Place - Great location in West Dothan, minutes from Flowers Hospital and all amenities. 3BR/2.5BA, 2-story. Stainless appliances in eat-in kitchen, new stove top! Master downstairs, dual vanities, jacuzzi, separate shower and sauna! New windows and roof repair in 2017. Outdoor patio with new pergola. 2 Bedrooms upstairs, Jack & Jill bath, 2 offices, floored attic. Don't miss this one-it won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jeannine Benefield, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Showcase Properties at 334-792-7474

1626 Selma St, Dothan, 36301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,139 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great First Time Home or Investment Property. 1139 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Roof replaced in 2019. Rented for $640 per month. Garage. Chain link fenced Large back yard.

For open house information, contact Donald Wells, The Real Estate Group at 334-797-7373

200 Peach Farm Rd, Ashford, 36312 4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,983 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Country living! Beautiful 4bedroom 3bath brick home comes with new floor covering, paint, split floor plan, covered back porch, double carport, new metal roof, 10x20 storage building w/ loft and sits on 2 open acres. Will go USDA to qualified buyer.

For open house information, contact Connie Watkins, United Country Properties South Land LLC at 850-693-6610

402 Lantana Court, Dothan, 36301 4 Beds 3 Baths | $294,399 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in 2021

THIS IS A PROPOSED PLAN THAT CAN BE BUILT IN CHASE RIDGE: Brick Front with Fiber Cement Board sides and back - SS appliances; granite countertops; Sprayfoam roof with Batt in walls; Master bath includes skirted fiberglass soaker tub with shower; Tanked water heater; Smart Home Package; LVP & Carpet. The foyer leads into an open family room, which also connects to the dining room. The kitchen island has tons of storage space, an eat-in bar top, and pantry. Bonus room upstairs with half bath.

For open house information, contact Jessica Shelley, @ Home with Prestige Properties at 334-887-5274