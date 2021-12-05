Check out these homes for sale in Victoria now

(Victoria, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Victoria. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

703 S Main Street, Victoria, 77901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,614 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Well maintained home in historic Old Victoria! Tons of living space with classic preserved charm, gorgeous hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside, new flooring in kitchen, lush landscaping, and updated plumbing. Huge open hallways and great living spaces for entertaining! Remote access thru a private gate for added security and privacy. Also there are two separate rooms in the back that can be guest houses or rentals, one with full bath and the other with full bath and kitchenette! Don't miss the chance to own a piece of history!

601 & 603 N Depot, Victoria, 77904 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Do not miss out on this incredible Old Victorian Home near downtown! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home features an open concept living/dining/kitchen area which is perfect for entertaining! The high ceilings and beautifully restored hardwood floors in the home showcase that Old Victorian charm that everyone loves! The large backyard has 2 deck areas, pergola with swings and a new privacy fence!

206 Westbrook Drive, Victoria, 77904 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Move-in ready 4/2 with upstairs loft. Fresh paint throughout, new vinyl plank flooring, upgraded granite in kitchen and bathrooms, all new faucets, ceiling fans and light fixtures. Master bathroom has large walk-in closet and separate vanity areas. Living room has cathedral ceilings and fire place with gas starter. 2 dining areas and kitchen has all new appliances, large center island and bar area. Backyard has fresh landscaping, covered patio area, and sprinkler system. Call to see this lovely home today.

1706 Marshall, Victoria, 77901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home on a big corner lot. Wood floors and lots of windows. Light and bright with nice floorplan. Well sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Two covered porches and large back yard. Freshly painted exterior. Some windows have been replaced. Central heat and air. Quiet neighborhood. Home is on two lots!

