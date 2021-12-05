ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Check out these Eau Claire homes on the market

Eau Claire Today
Eau Claire Today
 5 days ago

(Eau Claire, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eau Claire will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E41YN_0dEhT61900

Lot 30 Aspen Ridge Drive, Eau Claire, 54703

2 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Half Kennedy Plan: This is an example of a floor plan you could choose to build within this community. You’ll work with the builder to select from the plan options and find the right lot to construct your dream home. The final price will vary based on the floor plan, upgrades and options you choose. Contact an agent for more details.

For open house information, contact C&M Developments Team, C & M Realty at 715-861-6410

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1554824)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZkiX_0dEhT61900

3203 Craig Road, Eau Claire, 54701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Southside condo: Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Property updates include on-demand hot water, radon system, finished lower level which includes den, family room, full bathroom with walk-in shower; both levels wired for cable, new double sink main level bathroom. Electric and gas average $100-$150/mo. vs $300/mo. Grill in garage included if buyer wants it.

For open house information, contact Shelley Finnessy, CB Brenizer/Eau Claire at 715-835-4344

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557573)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tai36_0dEhT61900

3611 Golf Road, Eau Claire, 54701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1979

BEAUTIFUL South side 4 bedroom is ready for new owners! 2 large living spaces, a walkout basement and master bath are just a few of the amazing features in this home. New furnace in February and stainless appliances are all included. Huge deck with included grill and fire pit overlook the large backyard. Hardwood floors in kitchen in dining room, carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, countertops, backsplash, 6 panel doors, bathroom tile and garage door all new in 2016! This gem won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jamie Whitwam, Diversified Real Estate Specialists/Eau Claire at 715-834-4060

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1552748)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bqay_0dEhT61900

450 Ferry Street, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,750 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1949

They don't make them like this anymore! 1949 charmer on over a half acre lot in the city! You'll love the bright rooms, arched openings, BIG 2 car garage, BIG yard, metal siding, storage shed, hardwood floors in bedrooms, newer windows, full/open basement with un-tapped potential, bright rooms, & that cozy feeling of HOME! Not one you consider, one you BUY!

For open house information, contact Kristen Tomczak, Woods & Water Realty Inc/Regional Office at 715-456-2256

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558913)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Business
Eau Claire, WI
Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C M Developments Team#C M Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire Today

Eau Claire, WI
136
Followers
326
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eau Claire Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy