Check out these Eau Claire homes on the market

(Eau Claire, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eau Claire will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Lot 30 Aspen Ridge Drive, Eau Claire, 54703 2 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Half Kennedy Plan: This is an example of a floor plan you could choose to build within this community. You’ll work with the builder to select from the plan options and find the right lot to construct your dream home. The final price will vary based on the floor plan, upgrades and options you choose. Contact an agent for more details.

3203 Craig Road, Eau Claire, 54701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Southside condo: Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Property updates include on-demand hot water, radon system, finished lower level which includes den, family room, full bathroom with walk-in shower; both levels wired for cable, new double sink main level bathroom. Electric and gas average $100-$150/mo. vs $300/mo. Grill in garage included if buyer wants it.

3611 Golf Road, Eau Claire, 54701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1979

BEAUTIFUL South side 4 bedroom is ready for new owners! 2 large living spaces, a walkout basement and master bath are just a few of the amazing features in this home. New furnace in February and stainless appliances are all included. Huge deck with included grill and fire pit overlook the large backyard. Hardwood floors in kitchen in dining room, carpet in 2 of the bedrooms, countertops, backsplash, 6 panel doors, bathroom tile and garage door all new in 2016! This gem won't last long!

450 Ferry Street, Eau Claire, 54703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,750 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1949

They don't make them like this anymore! 1949 charmer on over a half acre lot in the city! You'll love the bright rooms, arched openings, BIG 2 car garage, BIG yard, metal siding, storage shed, hardwood floors in bedrooms, newer windows, full/open basement with un-tapped potential, bright rooms, & that cozy feeling of HOME! Not one you consider, one you BUY!

