Check out these Binghamton homes on the market

Binghamton, NY

 5 days ago

(Binghamton, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Binghamton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

117 Turner Street, Greene, 13778

3 Beds 1 Bath | $106,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss this diamond in the rough! Bring your cleaning supplies, paint, hammer & nails, elbow grease & imagination! This home is located in an excellent neighborhood, beautiful large lot, with municipal electric. Hardwood flrs, replacement windows/farmhouse kitchen sink/butcher block countertops/breakfast bar/track lighting/diningrm light fixture/new handicap ceramic tile shower/landscaped/updated electric/electric hot water heater/vinyl railing front deck/weatherized by Opps for Chenango, all in 2016. Coat closet, pantry, partially studded/finished basement with brick wall and hearth for woodstove/fireplace/familyroom. 2-car garage with breezeway, partially fenced & private yard. Needs a furnace, hot air duct work already installed, seller will consider credit at closing for. Built-in dehumidifier when weatherized, dry basement. Needs cosmetics, new vinyl in kit, new flooring in bathroom and good, old fashioned clean out and clean up!

3226 Lawndale Street, Endwell, 13760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 856 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nestled in the heart of Endwell. One level living with many updates. Remodeled kitchen and bath. Island in kitchen. Separate Dining room. Nice hardwood floors. Walk in closets. Replacement windows. Full basement with workshop. Covered Front and back porches. Detached garage. Front loader washer and dryer are included in the sale.

248 Tracy Creek Road, Vestal, 13850

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lovely, recently renovated Raised Ranch in an area of well maintained homes. Vestal School District. Big bright kitchen with a freshly painted deck & new screen door. Large fenced back yard. Spacious living and family rooms with all new Bamboo flooring. New carpets in all bedrooms. New hot water heater and expansion tank 2021. Newer appliances within 3 years, microwave, bakers rack, and island storage unit. Brand new garbage disposal and kitchen sink. New bathroom sink and tub faucets. Brand new laundry sink. 3 window air conditioners. Double deep tandem garage fits 2 cars. Easy access to Rt 17 puts you minutes from the Vestal Pkwy shopping and restaurants.

319 Floral Ave, Johnson City, 13790

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,557 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Cute 3 bedroom home close to it all! Pick up the city bus right out your door. Close to all conveniences. Nice back yard, screened porch to relax with your morning coffee, this home can be a good owner occupy or rental for investors.

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

