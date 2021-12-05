ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Check out these Hattiesburg homes on the market

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Hattiesburg, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hattiesburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

113 King Blvd, Petal, 39465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,286 Square Feet | Built in 1979

You probably never knew this neighborhood was even back there!! Tucked away on 1.22 acres, still in the city, have the best of both worlds!! This home boast TONS of space inside and out. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, a super large sun room. Outside features large mostly fenced back yard, banana trees, fig trees, blueberry trees and more!! Lot to the left (when facing the house) is .78 acres and can be purchased also, which would make the total lot 2 Acres if bought. Storage building is negotiable. Come see today!!

101 Creek Lane, Other, 39402

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Come take a look at this 3 bedroom 1 bath bricked home in Lakewood Estate Subdivision, Corner lot. Fenced backyard. Has a living room areas and also an additional den area in the back that could be easily converted into a 4th bedroom. Wood like laminated flooring throughout the home. Nice patio porch on the back fenced area great for a cookout with family. Great starter home and also excellent spot for a college student in the Forrest County area to have the option to own at a great affordable monthly note verses renting or living on campus. Call today to get your scheduled tour of this move in ready home.

36 Cherry Hill Street, Hattiesburg, 39401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Want to live in your own private oasis on the river? This is your home! This home is perfect for someone who enjoys and appreciates the outdoors. Fish off your back porch, throw in your kayak, go tubing, tell stories by the campfire...the possibilities are endless with this home. Come check it out today.

43 Woodside, Hattiesburg, 39402

4 Beds 3 Baths | $261,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,033 Square Feet | Built in 2009

WHAT A DEAL! Stunning custom home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath. Welcoming foyer opens into spacious great room with beautiful brick archways and windows across the back view of spacious back yard with covered entertaining porch. This home boast of a three way split with a gracious master suite, separate whirlpool tub and shower. Large master closet, three nice sized bedrooms with one separate for guest. Beautifully designed home with custom features just waiting for you.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Hattiesburg, MS
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

