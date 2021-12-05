Check out these homes for sale in Gulfport now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

 5 days ago

(Gulfport, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gulfport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13073 Holliman Road, Gulfport, 39503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction to be completed 3/31/22! Charming 4 bedroom cottage very close to everything! Open floor plan with 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and a large bar. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout! Exterior is Hardy Board/concrete siding. **Photos are not of actual house. Colors & finishes will vary.

15562 Perdido Drive, Gulfport, 39503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,350 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 2020

***BACK ON THE MARKET*** The pride of homeownership starts the moment you turn into the entrance of the beautiful North Swan Estates Subdivision. It continues as you pull into the driveway of your beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath all brick home. Your home has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in your spacious kitchen. Entertain guests in your oversized family room or on your 12X14 patio. Retreat to your owners suite and relax in your soaking tub, or take a hot shower in your separate shower, if you choose. This home has plenty of room for your family! Your home is smart home wired and energy efficient.

4926 Courthouse Road, Gulfport, 39507

3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1957

!!!PRICE REDUCED!!! MAKE THIS YOUR 2021 DREAM HOME/PROPERTY!!! THIS FABULOUS WATERFRONT HOME sits on 3.5 ACRES in DESIRABLE BAYOU VIEW SUBDIVISION with DIRECT ACCESS TO THE BILOXI BACK BAY. OVER 350 FT OF WATERFRONT w/ PANORAMIC VIEWS. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home/property is a great opportunity for someone wanting to enjoy a lifestyle on the water at an affordable price. WHERE ELSE CAN YOU FIND THIS MUCH ACERAGE ON THE WATER WITH DEEP WATER ACCESS, A POOL, and so much more. The possibilities are endless. Not to mention it is centrally located with quick and easy access to the entire MS Gulf Coast. Close to the beach, shopping, casinos, restaurants, and more.

9381 Benesheewah Trail, Pass Christian, 39571

4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,244 Square Feet | Built in 2009

WHAT A RARE FIND! Custom built home with over 3000 square feet on over 4 acres with an in-ground saltwater pool! Gorgeous open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Open, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, granite tops, black stainless appliances and island. Living room with wood burning fireplace flanked by built-ins. Spacious sunroom with vaulted ceiling overlooks patio, in-ground saltwater pool, kiddie pool and outdoor fireplace. Grand master suite with stunning coffered ceilings, walk-in closet and open bath with jetted garden tub and large tiled shower. Stained concrete floors throughout main level as well as two generous bedrooms with tray ceilings. One bedroom, full bath and huge bonus room on second floor with laminate wood flooring. Double side-entry garage with ample parking for guests. Substantial crown molding and beautiful architectural features throughout.

