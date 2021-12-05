Take a look at these homes for sale in Sumter

(Sumter, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sumter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3205 Coldice, Sumter, 29150 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Built Home in Prestigious Timberline Meadows! This Executive Home has 12.5 Ft. Ceilings in the Foyer, Dining Room and Great Room, all with Heavy Crown Moldings, the Spacious Kitchen has Customized Stained Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and a Generous Size Breakfast Room. The Master Suite has 9 Ft. Raised Ceiling with Recessed Lights, Large Master Closet, 6 Ft. Whirlpool Tub, Granite Double Vanities, and Built in Storage. There is also A Rinnai Tankless Hot Water Heater, A Central Vacuum, an over sized Garage and a Sprinkler System ! Two of the Bedrooms share a "Jack & Jill " Bathroom. There is also a very spacious Laundry Room with Mop sink and a Half Bath convenient to the Kitchen and Upstairs Bedroom. A Large Covered Porch is on the Rear of the Home

For open house information, contact Lisa H. Svetlik,- ABR,CRS,GRI, ERA-Wilder Realty-Sumter at 803-774-7653

1712 Carnoustie Drive, Sumter, 29154 4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,098 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Devonshire B, The Main level features living room, dining, kitchen, breakfast and large family room. 2nd level features spacious owners suite with cathedral ceiling, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath, and a loft up stairs. Smart System, Irrigation system, Certified High Performance Home, which means lower energy bills, lower water bills, and better indoor air quality. you can also monitor your entire house from your mobile device. STOCK PHOTOS USED. Ready In February

For open house information, contact Sandra Ford, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

358 Niblick Drive, Sumter, 29154 5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,546 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Bradley A. Smart System, Irrigation system, Certified High Performance Home, which means lower energy bills, lower water bills, and better indoor air quality. you can also monitor your entire house from your mobile device. STOCK PHOTOS USED.

For open house information, contact Sandra Ford, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

40 Stonehedge Ct, Sumter, 29154 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac, has a 2 car garage. This home also has a full 2 car garage/ Work shop with Electricity in the back. 3 Bedroom/ 2 Baths with open floor plan. Reverse Osmosis water treatment with salt filter. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining with wood privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Debbie Flynn, Keller Williams Palmetto Sumter at 803-494-7653