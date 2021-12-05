ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sumter

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 5 days ago

(Sumter, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sumter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGjLj_0dEhT2UF00

3205 Coldice, Sumter, 29150

4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,143 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Built Home in Prestigious Timberline Meadows! This Executive Home has 12.5 Ft. Ceilings in the Foyer, Dining Room and Great Room, all with Heavy Crown Moldings, the Spacious Kitchen has Customized Stained Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, and a Generous Size Breakfast Room. The Master Suite has 9 Ft. Raised Ceiling with Recessed Lights, Large Master Closet, 6 Ft. Whirlpool Tub, Granite Double Vanities, and Built in Storage. There is also A Rinnai Tankless Hot Water Heater, A Central Vacuum, an over sized Garage and a Sprinkler System ! Two of the Bedrooms share a "Jack & Jill " Bathroom. There is also a very spacious Laundry Room with Mop sink and a Half Bath convenient to the Kitchen and Upstairs Bedroom. A Large Covered Porch is on the Rear of the Home

For open house information, contact Lisa H. Svetlik,- ABR,CRS,GRI, ERA-Wilder Realty-Sumter at 803-774-7653

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilRKC_0dEhT2UF00

1712 Carnoustie Drive, Sumter, 29154

4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,098 | Single Family Residence | 2,567 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Devonshire B, The Main level features living room, dining, kitchen, breakfast and large family room. 2nd level features spacious owners suite with cathedral ceiling, 3 additional bedrooms and full bath, and a loft up stairs. Smart System, Irrigation system, Certified High Performance Home, which means lower energy bills, lower water bills, and better indoor air quality. you can also monitor your entire house from your mobile device. STOCK PHOTOS USED. Ready In February

For open house information, contact Sandra Ford, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149147)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSU9H_0dEhT2UF00

358 Niblick Drive, Sumter, 29154

5 Beds 3 Baths | $299,546 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Bradley A. Smart System, Irrigation system, Certified High Performance Home, which means lower energy bills, lower water bills, and better indoor air quality. you can also monitor your entire house from your mobile device. STOCK PHOTOS USED.

For open house information, contact Sandra Ford, Re/Max Summit at 803-469-2100

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149355)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxkcY_0dEhT2UF00

40 Stonehedge Ct, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,173 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac, has a 2 car garage. This home also has a full 2 car garage/ Work shop with Electricity in the back. 3 Bedroom/ 2 Baths with open floor plan. Reverse Osmosis water treatment with salt filter. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining with wood privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Debbie Flynn, Keller Williams Palmetto Sumter at 803-494-7653

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-149287)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Real Estate
Sumter, SC
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Filter#Water Heater#Mobile Device#Sc#Custom Built Home#This Executive Home#The Spacious Kitchen#Granite Countertops#Stainless Appliances#The Master Suite#Recessed Lights#Granite Double Vanities#Garage#Bedrooms#Crs#Gri#Era Wilder Realty Sumter
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Sumter News Flash

Sumter News Flash

Sumter, SC
288
Followers
327
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy