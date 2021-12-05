ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington-curious? These homes are on the market

Bloomington Today
Bloomington Today
 5 days ago

(Bloomington, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cu0Xr_0dEhT1bW00

501 East Mulberry Street, Normal, 61761

6 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Investment opportunity at ISU! This student rental has 6 bedrooms and has legal multi family zoning, currently rented for $3600 a month and rented through May 2023, tenants pay all utilities. See list of updates.

For open house information, contact Matt Hansen, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 309-662-9333

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11265554)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkUut_0dEhT1bW00

211 Hammitt Drive, Normal, 61761

3 Beds 3 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Pride of ownership is everywhere in this home. Lots of updates: STEEL siding, replacement windows, Lenox H/E HVAC, water heater, garage door and opener. This quad level has lots of usable space. Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Just off of the eating area is a screened in porch on the rear of the home. On the main level there is a living room with a coat closet with leaded glass doors. On the lower level there is a family room with a gas fireplace and a 1/2 bath. The laundry area is there. The washer and dryer is included and there is a closet and lots of counter space and cabinets. There are three bedrooms on the upper floor with a full bath in the hall and a full bath in the master bedroom. There is also a nice walk in closet in the master suite. The home has a very nice deck and the home is professionally landscaped. The basement area is unfinished but has lots of shelving and storage space. It could be finished rather easily or used as a work out area.

For open house information, contact Roger Massey, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 309-662-9333

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11259932)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Wh6t_0dEhT1bW00

505 Raef Road, Downs, 61736

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,242 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The well LOVED Litchfield plan, but bigger and better in Beecher Trails! This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has an open main floor with an oversized 3 car garage and covered back deck. The basement has daylight windows and tons of space, but will remain unfinished as currently priced. This home has stylish interior finishes and great living spaces. What a great opportunity to purchase a brand new amazing ranch in Tri-Valley Schools! Agent owned.

For open house information, contact Mark Bowers, Berkshire Hathaway Central Illinois Realtors at 309-663-7653

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11281232)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7FdG_0dEhT1bW00

3917 Brookline Lane, Bloomington, 61705

5 Beds 4 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,812 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 5 bed, 3.5 bath home in Eagle View is beautiful! You'll love the open concept kitchen and living room with built ins on either side of the fireplace. The flex room on the main level could be used as a dining room, exercise room, or an office! All bedrooms have cathedral ceilings. Full finished basement with surround sound and large bar area complete with wine rack, full sized SS refrigerator and dishwasher. TONS of space in the extra deep garage!

For open house information, contact Rhendy Bradshaw, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11234959)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Bloomington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

