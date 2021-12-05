Take a look at these homes on the market in Newnan

(Newnan, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Newnan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

95 Nectarine Drive, Newnan, 30265 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,223 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This 4 Bedroom home has a bonus room that could be used as a 5th. Bedroom but no closet. Bamboo and hardwood floors , kitchen and both bathrooms are tiled. Both bathrooms have been remolded in 2021. Driveway poured in 2021 Granite Countertops. New front porch 2021. Large back deck with inground pool also a screened porch ! 3 outbuildings plus a covered carport in back yard. Fenced back yard with a HUGE fish pond. New pump in fish pond and new pump for pool 2021. New gutters in 2021. HVAV 4 Years new. New pvc water pipe from meter to house in 11/2021. Vinyl windows installed about 10 years ago. Close to schools and shopping ! Priced for a quick sale! This home is in move in ready condition ! .

For open house information, contact Margie Madaris, Madaris Realty at 770-254-8090

2944 Tommy Lee Cook Road, Newnan, 30263 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Buyer got cold feet! Charming ranch with huge great room, set back on a private, wooded lot. New exterior paint, front door and shutters, newer appliances, and new flooring throughout most of the home. Large laundry room and storage room. Quietly tucked into the trees on Tommy Lee Cook Rd, this home has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large kitchen open to the huge living room and formal dining room.

For open house information, contact Jessica Mottola, Lantern Real Estate Group at 770-765-0005

3 Norma Lane, Newnan, 30263 5 Beds 4 Baths | $745,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,284 Square Feet | Built in 1980

BACK ON MARKET! NO FAULT TO BUYER! When was the last time you looked forward to coming home to relax, refresh, and renew and it wasn't a vacation? This could be an everyday occurrence in your 5 plus acre landscaped rolling hills retreat. Spread your wings and not worry about infringing on your neighbors. This timeless rustic farmhouse has all the modern convivences in a laid back environment that doesn't call attention to itself for you are the main attention. Just think about it, if you want horses there is room (three across the lane), if you want a pool or hot tub there is plenty of space off the porch or on the porch. It is all here, bring your imagination and dreams. This country setting home offers 5284 sq ft. 5 bedrooms, with two master beds and baths one on main and one up. 3.5 total baths. Large rooms and closets with built ins. This home has the space to spread out and still love each other from afar. You want comfort? This home is it. Comfort abounds you throughout entire property. You say you would love to relax with morning coffee on the back sun porch? All I can say is you will not be disappointed in this property. Kitchen boasts granite, beautiful entryway when you walk through the front door. Amazing beams in the great room with oversize wood burning fireplace. The entire home has no wasted space. Has spray foam insulation in entire home. Can you imagine a home that size with a monthly average electric bill of $91.00? This house does and we have proof of monthly payments. 50 year metal roof. Beautiful back yard with covered back porch sitting area, tranquil water features. There are fruit trees and blueberries on the property. Mature landscaping. This is one property I could describe all day, make an appointment and come see this beautiful property. Nice water features out back for that peaceful serene solitude. Appraisal was done, home is listed several thousand below appraisal for instant equity.

For open house information, contact Tonya L. Boyd, EXP Realty LLC at 888-959-9461

154 Emery Nell, Newnan, 30263 4 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,141 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Newer home with basement is under construction on 1 acre in small community located off of Happy Valley Cir. Home is estimated to be complete Nov/Dec. This home has 3,141 square feet (4 bedrooms/3.5 ba) plus 1,988 sq ft unfinished basement. 9'+ smooth coat ceilings throughout. Lot's of natural light and windows on the exterior of the home. The owner's suite is on the main. Hardi-board siding plus brick accent on the exterior. Both the front and back have covered porches. The daylight basement has double doors to walk-out, plus plumbing stub out. Side-entry 2-car garage located on the back of home, plus a door to enter/exit to yard without opening up the garage door. Interior: 3/4" hardwoods on the main and in upstairs hall/media loft. Oak tread stairs with wrought-iron balusters. Tiled bathrooms. Carpet in secondary bedrooms. Granite tops throughout. Main Floor: The craftsman entry double-doors open into the foyer with the dining room off to the left side, and the stairs leading to the second level. There is a butler's pantry between the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen also has a large walk-in pantry, soft close white cabinetry with granite tops and a tile backsplash. The kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast room, lots of windows to gaze upon a private backyard with partial woods. Stainless steel appliance package includes: surface cooktop, double wall ovens, vent hood, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry room has a sink with cabinet base. Owner's suite on the main features floor to ceiling doors, including a barn door upon entering the spa-like bath. The bath includes freestanding soaking tub, separate shower has bench, 2 vanities, and a wonderful walk-in closet with custom shelving. Upstairs: media loft for study or play, 3 bedrooms and storage space. One bedroom has its own full bath, and a jack/jill bath is shared between the other 2 bedrooms. Total Electric. Wood burning fireplace. Granite counter tops. Black, gold and silver hardware accents. As of Oct 10,painting interior. Est completion: Nov/Dec. Floorplan uploaded in documents.

For open house information, contact Christy Mehring, Southern Classic Realtors at 678-635-8877