Check out these homes for sale in Flagstaff now

(Flagstaff, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Flagstaff will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14888 Bird Song Way, Parks, 86018 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,588,888 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Less than 1/3 mile and you'll be in over a million acres of national forest in some of the most beautiful country here in Northern Arizona and the Southwest. Located in Government Prairie, a small enclave of homes with spectacular views of the San Francisco Peaks and brilliant dark skies. True tranquility awaits you here in this custom built log cabin on 10 acres! No HOA, which allows for short term rentals here! Bring the horses and other livestock and enjoy the high life at 7000'! High efficiency log home with sprayed in insulation in both roof and flooring, Low E Thermal double pane windows, plus a rainwater catchment system to boot! Large windows bring the outside in! Wood burning stove, vaulted ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with Viking double oven. Not to mention a 60x45' (2700 sq.

1000 N Beaver Street, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Great location! Next door to the hospital and downtown Flagstaff. Across the street from shopping and close to everything! Don't miss out on this great opportunity or investor special. Leased until end of May for $1500 at which point you can choose what to do. Assigned parking right outside front door.

789 N Forest View Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WOW! Take a look at this custom Axxo luxury build with tons of outdoor living space, and on a very private street! The ENTIRE rooftop is designed for outdoor living with artificial grass, custom laser cut railing, and engineered for your hot tub! Views of the San Francisco Peaks can be seen from up there as well. This home boasts two full kitchens; one on the lower floor where it could be used for a mother in law suite and one on the main floor with a huge island for plenty of seating for the whole extended family and parties. Downtown Flagstaff is just a short walk from the house. This would also be the perfect cash flowing short term rental and has no HOA. Taxes to be re-assessed based off new house

515 S Wc Riles Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Small home adjacent to NAU. Home is now for sale AS-IS but project options are still available (see listing #185745)

