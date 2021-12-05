Check out these homes for sale in Sioux City now

(Sioux City, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sioux City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

514 39Th St Pl, Sioux City, 51104 4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Rare find on this quiet northside street!! Come inside to appreciate the large formal living room and open dining room with hardwood floors, crown molding and beautiful wood burning fireplace with tile surround and wood mantle. There is a family room on main also with wood burning fireplace, built~in cabinets and side door to backyard. The kitchen is a cooks delight with lots of workspace, eat~in area with large windows for a bright and sunny room. Master bedroom is spacious with a three quarter bathroom plus bonus room for home office or even more closet space. Two more bedrooms on main with hardwood flooring. Lower level has lots of storage and great extra space for fitness equipment or game room. Private backyard that is fully fenced, patio area and landscaping. Well maintained home with 2018 roof, windows and siding replaced; 2015 new overhead garage doors; 2014 new carpet on main floor...

4601 Saddle Lane, Sioux City, 51104 5 Beds 7 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,740 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Superb, fully custom, elegant modern stone ranch home sitting on 1.42 acres in secluded area with city conveniences. Designer choices in this stunning home set it apart from every other house in the neighborhood. The main level boasts 10~foot ceilings with amazing crown molding and hardwood flooring throughout. Amazing Chef`s kitchen with sub zero for entertaining, with an additional kitchen downstairs. Main floor kitchen walkouts out to stone patio overlooking private backyard. Every bedroom has it`s own on suite bathroom. The lower level is fully finished with it`s own fireplace as well. An executive home like this doesn`t come around very often Schedule your private tour today!!!

2110 S Glass St, Sioux City, 51106 2 Beds 1 Bath | $108,950 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Morningside location on a flat level lot sits this updated 2-bedroom home. Main level has spacious living room & dining room with newer flooring. Retro kitchen with painted white cabinets with stylish red and metal counter tops. Both bedrooms are located on the second level so they are roomy. Full bath up with oak vanity and white stool & tub\shower. 100 amp electrical panel. Basement is not currently finished but could be a mancave, playroom or family room. Single detached garage..

2830 G, South Sioux City, 68776 4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Large home with plenty of land in the coveted South Sioux City community!! This updated 4bed, 2 bath , 2 car garage sits proudly on over half of an acre!! Almost 2,000 square feet on the main floor features full tile bathroom, 4 nice sized bedrooms, large family room and updated kitchen open to dining room. New windows, crown molding, and deck large enough for any gathering are just a few of the fabulous perks this home holds. Newly finished basement features an attractive tile full bathroom, newer egress window, finished den and L shape family room. Fruit trees, spacious 2 car garage and park like yard is all within walking distance from all schools and shopping. This one will not last!! Zones for Cardinal Elementary and South Sioux City Middle School and South Sioux City High School...

