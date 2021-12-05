Top homes for sale in Covington

(Covington, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Covington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

240 Tamea Trail, Covington, 30014 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1976

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME OFFERING SEPARATE DINING ROOM, OPEN FAMILY ROOM W/ LARGE WINDOWS GIVING A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF WOODED PROPERTY, WRAP AROUND PORCH, OUT BUILDING AND ENCLOSED GARAGE AREA THAR CAN BE OFFICE OR RECREATION AREA. Please call agent for more information. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This house is tenant occupied - No showings until the due diligence period of contract. This property is currently leased at $875 on a month to month basis.

For open house information, contact Jared Martz, Woodforest Realty LLC at 770-616-1895

20 Pleasant Hills Court, Covington, 30016 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This Covington one-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

1943 Sw Starr Road, Conyers, 30094 3 Beds 2 Baths | $266,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This Gem won't last long. 4 side brick, well maintained home on .90 acre. It has a 30x30 shop with power and heat. Two roll up doors. 3 bed 2 bath. Tile baths. Real hardwood floors under the carpet. Pecan, Black Walnut and Pomegranate trees. Septic pumped and a clear termite letter. This is an Estate sale and has been immaculately maintained. Just minutes from I-20 and close to Stonecrest mall. Seller is still in the process of moving out.

For open house information, contact Sherry Drake, American Realty Pro of GA at 855-399-8721

90 Georgia Road, Covington, 30016 4 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Investor Special! Rare opportunity to add a great income generating and high equity property to your portfolio. Please call agent for more information. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This house is tenant occupied - No showings until the due diligence period of contract. This property is currently leased at $850 on a month to month basis.

For open house information, contact Jared Martz, Woodforest Realty LLC at 770-616-1895