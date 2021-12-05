ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Top homes for sale in Covington

Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 5 days ago

(Covington, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Covington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZItk_0dEhSwdn00

240 Tamea Trail, Covington, 30014

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1976

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 4 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME OFFERING SEPARATE DINING ROOM, OPEN FAMILY ROOM W/ LARGE WINDOWS GIVING A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF WOODED PROPERTY, WRAP AROUND PORCH, OUT BUILDING AND ENCLOSED GARAGE AREA THAR CAN BE OFFICE OR RECREATION AREA. Please call agent for more information. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. This house is tenant occupied - No showings until the due diligence period of contract. This property is currently leased at $875 on a month to month basis.

For open house information, contact Jared Martz, Woodforest Realty LLC at 770-616-1895

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9067736)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZMpk_0dEhSwdn00

20 Pleasant Hills Court, Covington, 30016

4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This Covington one-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6974064)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x16Hb_0dEhSwdn00

1943 Sw Starr Road, Conyers, 30094

3 Beds 2 Baths | $266,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This Gem won't last long. 4 side brick, well maintained home on .90 acre. It has a 30x30 shop with power and heat. Two roll up doors. 3 bed 2 bath. Tile baths. Real hardwood floors under the carpet. Pecan, Black Walnut and Pomegranate trees. Septic pumped and a clear termite letter. This is an Estate sale and has been immaculately maintained. Just minutes from I-20 and close to Stonecrest mall. Seller is still in the process of moving out.

For open house information, contact Sherry Drake, American Realty Pro of GA at 855-399-8721

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20001905)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47knqz_0dEhSwdn00

90 Georgia Road, Covington, 30016

4 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Investor Special! Rare opportunity to add a great income generating and high equity property to your portfolio. Please call agent for more information. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS This house is tenant occupied - No showings until the due diligence period of contract. This property is currently leased at $850 on a month to month basis.

For open house information, contact Jared Martz, Woodforest Realty LLC at 770-616-1895

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9070485)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Covington, GA
Real Estate
Covington, GA
Business
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Woodforest Realty Llc#Opendoor Brokerage#Pomegranate#Estate#American Realty Pro
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Covington Voice

Covington Voice

Covington, GA
126
Followers
279
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy