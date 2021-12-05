Poughkeepsie-curious? These homes are on the market

(Poughkeepsie, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Poughkeepsie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

64 Aveonis Ct, Fishkill, 12524 1 Bed 1 Bath | $167,000 | Condominium | 636 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A RARE FIND. AVEONIS IN FISHKILL. Wonderful 55+ Adult Community in a great Fishkill location. First Floor unit no stairs. Parking close to door. Spacious, open floor plan. Large bedroom with 2 double closets, nice patio. Large accessable bathroom. Central Air plus washer/dryer in unit. Newer complex. Water and sewer charges quarterly. Clubhouse with kitchen & firplace available for entertaining. sq ft, year built, taxes approximate. Affordable housing Program. Park only in space 64 or visitor's parking

For open house information, contact ANITA CHESTER, BHHS HUDSON VALLEY PROPERTIES FK at Uni-ted-States+18458969000

6 Erin Court, Poughkeepsie Twp, 12601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Townhouse | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Spacious 3BR townhome. Three levels of living space plus patio and lake views from third floor MBR Suite! Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Gas FPL. Maintenance-free community with amenities such as Lake Front Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Walking Paths. Easy Route 9 access. Marist, CIA, Vassar, Walkway Over the Hudson nearby.

For open house information, contact CAROL MASTRIANNI, WEICHERT, REALTORS FK at Uni-ted-States+18458967042

33 Alden Rd, Poughkeepsie City, 12603 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,292 Square Feet | Built in 1950

YOU MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUTH SIDE OF POUGHKEEPSIE BRICK COUNTRY CAPE COD HOME,BEAUTIFUL ALMOST COMPLETED BRAND NEW CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE BACK SPLASH,LOTS OF OVERSIZED CABINETS MAKE THIS ONE REALLY NICE,HOME HAS ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS UP AND DOWN,COZY WOOD BURNING STOVE FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM ,HOUSE HAS ALL WOOD SOLID DOORS.HAS AN ENERGY EFFICIENT 95% BOILER THERE ARE 2 OVERSIZED,NICE TILE BATHROOMS,THERE ARE ,LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE IN ALL THE BEDROOMS,HAS AN HEAT RECOVERY AIR EXCHANGE VENTILATION SYSTEM,DUCTLESS AC UNIT,200 AMP COMMERCIAL GRADE WIRING,BOTH EUROPEAN STYLE RADIATORS,LED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE BASEMENT STEEL IBEAMS,ALL ON A VERY PRIVATE 1 ACRE FLAT YARD ,NEWLY PAVED DRIVEWAY.AND IS ON CUL-DE-SAC.CLOSE TO ROUTE 9.TRAIN AND I84, THIS ONE IS CUSTOM AND WILL NOT LAST,CALL BROKER FOR ACCESS KITCHEN IN PROCESS OF BEING COMPLETED

For open house information, contact SAL GULLO JR, DUTCHESS HOME REALTY EF at Uni-ted-States+18452402513

211 Beechwood Ave, Poughkeepsie Twp, 12601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,319 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Location Location Location! This beautiful 3400sqft, 4 bedroom 3 baths, Zoned Professional office space or mother daughter in a park like setting is a rare gem up for sale. This home features gourmet large kitchen custom cherry cabinetry, 1st floor master bedroom suite and custom master bath with jacuzzi whirlpool tub. 1st floor laundry room, large living room with gas fireplace and includes professionally installed flat screen TV, 2nd floor 2 bedrooms with large bath and dressing room, Central AC, parquet floor dining room, clean and usable basement with work shop and much more. This house is set back from the road nice comfortable space to enjoy, large driveway for Professional mother/daughter parking. In a very convenient location near RT 9, Vassar College, great restaurants and shops, Metro North trains, the hospitals, and Rail Trails, Walkway Over the Hudson, and many historical sites. Come take a look today.

For open house information, contact BERNADETTE SMYTH, GRAND LUX REALTY INC. at Uni-ted-States+19142739688