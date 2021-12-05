Check out these homes for sale in Indio now

(Indio, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indio than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

75436 Augusta Drive, Indian Wells, 92210 4 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,068 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Awe-Inspiring Fairway, Lake & Mountain Views are yours from this gorgeous 4 bedroom home, one being a Casita. A custom double door entry welcomes you into this tastefully appointed home of Design Elements with an open plan perfect for entertaining; Living Room has a stately Fireplace being the focal point, Den has custom built-ins w/ a redesigned Granite Wet Bar. A Chef's dream comes true in the Gourmet Kitchen w/ breakfast nook, Center Island, warm-finished banks of Cabinetry, Granite countertops, and top-of-the-line Appliances. Lavish Master Suite w/ spa-inspired bath, shower & built in walk-in closet. Additional 2 Bedrooms feature en-suite baths, the Casita is currently used as an Office & has its own bath. The Powder Room, Double garage plus golf cart & Solar System for lower Elect. bills complete the home. What better setting to entertain with the phenomenal views from your Patio of Lake Views, the finishing 18th hole & the stunning Mountains beyond. A premiere Indian Wells location!

For open house information, contact Zwemmer Realty Group, Keller Williams Realty at 760-601-3000

76074 Via Montelena, Indian Wells, 92210 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,149,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,430 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Luxury Desert Lifestyle in the heart of Indian Wells. A 3-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home located in the exclusive 74 home gated community of Montelena. This Plan 5 model is the largest floor plan at 3,430 sq. ft. and focuses on entertaining with its spacious center courtyard to enjoy indoor/outdoor desert living. There is a large formal dining and living are perfect for entertaining and open directly to the courtyard. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Viking appliances, granite counter tops andcustom cabinetry with breakfast nook overlooking the cascading waterfall that flows into your private pebble pool/spa. The main suite and bath are massive. New carpet in all bedrooms with both guest bedrooms having their own en suite private baths. This home is an Entertainers delight!Residents of Indian Wells enjoy year-round recreational activities like swimming, golf, tennis, and distinctive resident benefits. With a Resident Benefit Card, you will enjoy select discounts at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, BNP Paribas Open, as well as benefits at all 4 Indian Wells Resort Properties and hosted exclusive resident events, buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Justin Berry, Caritas Realty at 760-449-3584

80205 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, 92253 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,855 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Finally, the home you have been waiting for. Beautiful home in Mountain View Country Club. There is no room that hasn't been highly updated/remodeled. Gorgeous southern exposure, on the golf course, mountain views. A great entertaining home with plenty of space for your guests. Kitchen is newly remodeled, quartz counter tops, newly designed island, new appliances, sink and backsplash. New lighting in kitchen and dining area. All bedrooms are en suite. Primary bedroom has mountain views, back patio entrance. Primary bath is newly updated with dual sinks, sunken jetted tub and separate glass shower. Walk in closet is very spacious. The home comes furnished per seller's inventory list. The outdoor space has a sunken BBQ area off the pool. Cascading fountain off spa and another fountain at edge of pool. Too many upgrades to list, come see this home, you will not be disappointed. Mountain View Country Club has dining, golf, pickleball, tennis, spa and fitness. There is a $6,000 Social Membership Initiation Fee

For open house information, contact Cheryl M Thoresen, Bennion Deville Homes at 760-564-3161

50 Orquidia Court, Palm Desert, 92260 3 Beds 3 Baths | $979,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Walk into this tastefully and highly upgraded Lantana home, and you will immediately see why the owners have spared no expense in creating elegance and comfort in this rare opportunity in the gated community of Lantana. Walk through the private gated courtyard, and open the double glass doors to the spacious foyer and inviting entryway. Immediately, one sees 24'' slate tiles that run throughout the interior that also extend to the outside private patios. Newer carpeting is found in the three bedrooms, and wood ceramic flooring in the office. The combination living/ dining area shows off a floor to ceiling, gorgeous travertine stone wall, with carved out niches for art display as well as oversized sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor living area. The large gourmet kitchen has plenty of counter space and cabinets, upgraded KitchenAid appliances, granite slab counters, glass tile backsplash and a walk-in pantry. The two full bathrooms have been upgraded to contain TOTO toilets. The primary bedroom has sliding glass doors that expose the beautiful view of the private and tranquil yard and salt water, pebble tec, pool and spa. with calming waterfall. Owners installed a HEPA Carbon Filter System with UV light for air purification, as well as have a transferable (leased) solar system.Lantana is located on the border of Indian Wells and is conveniently located near shopping, dining, The Indian Wells Tennis Garden, The McCallum Theatre, schools and College of the Desert.

For open house information, contact Mallen, Marshall, Ozur Group, Keller Williams Realty at 760-601-3000