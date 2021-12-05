House hunt Medford: See what’s on the market now

(Medford, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Medford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

247 S Second Street, Central Point, 97502 3 Beds 1 Bath | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,039 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Charming Central Point cottage now available! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, built in 1954 offers a living room/dining area with fireplace and ceiling fan, two bedrooms on one side with ceiling fans and the updated hall bathroom with a tub/shower combination, vinyl flooring, updated sink/vanity and fixtures. Nice dining nook or sitting area off the living area, plus third smaller bedroom. The kitchen includes all the appliances, and is open to the mudroom with utility sink, which gives access to the covered side porch or backyard. Also included is a 24x32 detached garage/shop with 220 and RV parking. Updates include vinyl windows, added insulation and in 2019, include: 50 year roof (with transferrable warranty), HVAC system, new sewer water lines, and exterior paint! Convenient to schools, shopping and services ...Welcome Home!

819 Palm Street, Medford, 97501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 1943

This charming two bedroom and one bathroom bungalow cottage with 1225 SF of living space is centrally located in an established Medford neighborhood with endless possibilities for this blank canvas. The home has lots of character with the original hardwood floors and the original solid doors. The newly updated kitchen includes subway tile back splash, custom tile floors, a breakfast bar, & washer/dryer hook ups with a slider to access the back patio. The bathroom includes a new vanity, subway tile backsplash and custom tile flooring. There are two bedrooms on the main level and a large 396 square foot loft area that would make a great third bedroom, a home office, large bonus or media room, the possibilities are endless. All windows have been updated with double pane vinyl windows as well as an updated metal roof. The spacious back yard is fenced, has mature landscaping, alley access and includes a small garage or shop and is ready for you to convert into your own private sanctuary.

211 W 5Th Street, Phoenix, 97535 3 Beds 1 Bath | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This gorgeously renovated home sits in a quite neighborhood in the heart of Phoenix OR. Close to shopping, schools and Ashland OR is a short drive away. Perfect for the first time home buyer, vacation or permanent rental investment. The natural light and flow of this house is great for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family. Updates include a new roof, ductless heating and cooling units, new insulation, laminate flooring, an electric fireplace insert and much more. When you walk into this house you are met with the feeling home and happiness, you don't want to miss the opportunity of owning this beautiful home.

737 Midway Road, Medford, 97501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New construction by Howard and HowardThis home is beautifully designed with all the modern touches that capture some farmhouse flair featuring open floor plan and vaulted ceilings.The kitchen will have custom solid wood shaker cabinets, beautiful coordinating back splash and farmhouse sink in white. All stainless appliances with be included. All the flooring is upgraded with luxury vinyl plank, carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms & laundry room.There will be natural gas fireplece. All the windows frames will be cased and trimmed out.Landscaping front & back with timed sprinklers and fencing. 2 car garage and inside laundry.

