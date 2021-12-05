Check out these Jackson homes on the market

(Jackson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

595 Young Rd, Medon, 38356 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home is nestled away from it all! Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city life sits this newly remodeled home on 8 wooded acres. This country setting provides low maintenance yard, 3bedrooms- all with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms both with double vanity sinks, built-ins in both the living room and den, built in desk and cabinet storage in the office, open concept through out, large master bedroom with a oversized walk-in closet. Call April 731-613-6095 Jerry 731-608-1575 today!

For open house information, contact April McDonald, Crye-Leike Elite at 731-300-7777

104 Calvin, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3br, 2ba brick home with county taxes only! Many features include newer flooring and paint, updated kitchen cabinets with built in pantry and work island, walk in tile shower and gas fireplace. The home also features a storm shelter and 24x24 workshop with separate driveway!

For open house information, contact Ben Roberts, RE/MAX Realty Source at 731-668-7500

155 Fairmont, Jackson, 38301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1945

You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with tons of character! Over 2500 sqft featuring a formal dining room, sun room, and extra room! So much charm from the original hardwood floors, unique archways, and built-ins. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cold winter days. Privacy fenced backyard with large covered and open patio. For more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200

29 Wakefield, Jackson, 38305 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fantastic brick home in North Jackson! Spacious kitchen with eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room with gas log fireplace. Private backyard with grilling porch and storage building. more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200