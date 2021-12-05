ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Check out these Jackson homes on the market

Jackson Times
Jackson Times
 5 days ago

(Jackson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQxp9_0dEhSs6t00

595 Young Rd, Medon, 38356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home is nestled away from it all! Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of city life sits this newly remodeled home on 8 wooded acres. This country setting provides low maintenance yard, 3bedrooms- all with walk in closets, 2 bathrooms both with double vanity sinks, built-ins in both the living room and den, built in desk and cabinet storage in the office, open concept through out, large master bedroom with a oversized walk-in closet. Call April 731-613-6095 Jerry 731-608-1575 today!

For open house information, contact April McDonald, Crye-Leike Elite at 731-300-7777

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210108)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOCXC_0dEhSs6t00

104 Calvin, Jackson, 38301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1976

3br, 2ba brick home with county taxes only! Many features include newer flooring and paint, updated kitchen cabinets with built in pantry and work island, walk in tile shower and gas fireplace. The home also features a storm shelter and 24x24 workshop with separate driveway!

For open house information, contact Ben Roberts, RE/MAX Realty Source at 731-668-7500

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-210085)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrNMn_0dEhSs6t00

155 Fairmont, Jackson, 38301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,523 Square Feet | Built in 1945

You don't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home with tons of character! Over 2500 sqft featuring a formal dining room, sun room, and extra room! So much charm from the original hardwood floors, unique archways, and built-ins. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room for those cold winter days. Privacy fenced backyard with large covered and open patio. For more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208979)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITyOX_0dEhSs6t00

29 Wakefield, Jackson, 38305

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fantastic brick home in North Jackson! Spacious kitchen with eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room with gas log fireplace. Private backyard with grilling porch and storage building. more information call the Haltom Home Team 731-984-2200 or visit our website at www.HaltomHomeTeam.com

For open house information, contact Todd Haltom, Haltom Real Estate Group at 731-984-2200

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208534)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Jackson, TN
Business
City
Jackson, TN
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Walk In Closet#Grilling#The Haltom Home Team#Haltomhometeam Com#Haltom Real Estate Group
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Jackson Times

Jackson Times

Jackson, TN
207
Followers
333
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy