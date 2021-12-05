Check out these Cheyenne homes on the market

(Cheyenne, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cheyenne than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2829 Forest Dr, Cheyenne, 82001 3 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1951

3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with 2000 square feet of garage space and the workshop enthusiasts dream! Fenced front and backyard. Great investment opportunity.

4204 Laramie St, Cheyenne, 82001 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home sits on 2 lots with barely any covenants at all! This unique Tri-level home features 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, freshly painted 2 car garage and RV parking. The backyard is home to a newly installed wood deck, no maintenance privacy fence and a petite fenced off garden. There is a tankless water heater, newer carpet, hardwood floors and tile throughout. Let's not leave out the brand new wood stove to cozy up the entire home plus the fact that this all sits on a corner lot! So much more to see.

