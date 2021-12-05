ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Lima market now

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 5 days ago

(Lima, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lima. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZPaP_0dEhSqLR00

1204 Melrose Street, Lima, 45801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This beautiful home will not last. Updated windows, bath, and more. Great location. Nice garage with wood burner. 1 year American Home Shield Essential Warranty included.

For open house information, contact JOSEPH GUAGENTI, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206061)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVtPq_0dEhSqLR00

6349 Sorenstam Ln., Lima, 45801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CHARMING 2 STORY CONDO IN VILLAGE AT SUGAR CREEK, FEATURES 3BR/2.5BTH, GAS FP, GEOTHERMAL HEAT, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & ALL NEW ROOF-LAST 5 YEARS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC OVERLOOKING HIDDEN CREEK GOLF COURSE WITH COMMUNITY POND THAT BACKS UP TO BACK YARD. NEWER APPLIANCES. CONDO ASSOCIATION FEE OF $215/MO COVERS EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE & INSURANCE, COMMON AREA, TRASH & SNOW REMOVAL & MOWING. SELLER IS NOW OFFERING 14 MONTH HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER AT CLOSING THROUGH HOME WARRANTY, INC.

For open house information, contact BONNIE SHELLEY, RON SPENCER REAL ESTATE at 419-228-8899

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206058)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIBxI_0dEhSqLR00

2275 N Cable Rd Condo # 15, Lima, 45807

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,504 | Townhouse | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1970

New flooring in living room and both bedrooms. New sliding door in 2020.

For open house information, contact RICK GABLE, DICK CLARK REAL ESTATE, LLC at 419-230-1504

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206800)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbOQg_0dEhSqLR00

330 Seneca Ave., Cridersville, 45806

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to 330 Seneca Ave. This home is located in Cridersville, nestled on a cul de sac in a very quiet neighborhood. This house has loads of potential! Updates in the last 5 years include Furnace, Hot water heater, A/C, all new electrical, new roof and gutters and more!! There is a nice size back yard, a storage shed, and a 2 car detached garage (garage electrical and doors have been updated also) ! Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact JODI CARTAGENA, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206859)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Lima, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Clark
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Lima News Flash

Lima News Flash

Lima, OH
172
Followers
328
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy