Take a look at these homes on the Lima market now
(Lima, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lima. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
This beautiful home will not last. Updated windows, bath, and more. Great location. Nice garage with wood burner. 1 year American Home Shield Essential Warranty included.
For open house information, contact JOSEPH GUAGENTI, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555
CHARMING 2 STORY CONDO IN VILLAGE AT SUGAR CREEK, FEATURES 3BR/2.5BTH, GAS FP, GEOTHERMAL HEAT, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & ALL NEW ROOF-LAST 5 YEARS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC OVERLOOKING HIDDEN CREEK GOLF COURSE WITH COMMUNITY POND THAT BACKS UP TO BACK YARD. NEWER APPLIANCES. CONDO ASSOCIATION FEE OF $215/MO COVERS EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE & INSURANCE, COMMON AREA, TRASH & SNOW REMOVAL & MOWING. SELLER IS NOW OFFERING 14 MONTH HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER AT CLOSING THROUGH HOME WARRANTY, INC.
For open house information, contact BONNIE SHELLEY, RON SPENCER REAL ESTATE at 419-228-8899
New flooring in living room and both bedrooms. New sliding door in 2020.
For open house information, contact RICK GABLE, DICK CLARK REAL ESTATE, LLC at 419-230-1504
Welcome to 330 Seneca Ave. This home is located in Cridersville, nestled on a cul de sac in a very quiet neighborhood. This house has loads of potential! Updates in the last 5 years include Furnace, Hot water heater, A/C, all new electrical, new roof and gutters and more!! There is a nice size back yard, a storage shed, and a 2 car detached garage (garage electrical and doors have been updated also) ! Don't miss out!
For open house information, contact JODI CARTAGENA, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555
Comments / 0