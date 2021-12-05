Take a look at these homes on the Lima market now

(Lima, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lima. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1204 Melrose Street, Lima, 45801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This beautiful home will not last. Updated windows, bath, and more. Great location. Nice garage with wood burner. 1 year American Home Shield Essential Warranty included.

6349 Sorenstam Ln., Lima, 45801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CHARMING 2 STORY CONDO IN VILLAGE AT SUGAR CREEK, FEATURES 3BR/2.5BTH, GAS FP, GEOTHERMAL HEAT, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & ALL NEW ROOF-LAST 5 YEARS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC OVERLOOKING HIDDEN CREEK GOLF COURSE WITH COMMUNITY POND THAT BACKS UP TO BACK YARD. NEWER APPLIANCES. CONDO ASSOCIATION FEE OF $215/MO COVERS EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE & INSURANCE, COMMON AREA, TRASH & SNOW REMOVAL & MOWING. SELLER IS NOW OFFERING 14 MONTH HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER AT CLOSING THROUGH HOME WARRANTY, INC.

2275 N Cable Rd Condo # 15, Lima, 45807 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,504 | Townhouse | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1970

New flooring in living room and both bedrooms. New sliding door in 2020.

330 Seneca Ave., Cridersville, 45806 4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Welcome to 330 Seneca Ave. This home is located in Cridersville, nestled on a cul de sac in a very quiet neighborhood. This house has loads of potential! Updates in the last 5 years include Furnace, Hot water heater, A/C, all new electrical, new roof and gutters and more!! There is a nice size back yard, a storage shed, and a 2 car detached garage (garage electrical and doors have been updated also) ! Don't miss out!

