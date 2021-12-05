Take a look at these homes on the market in Jacksonville

(Jacksonville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

100 Cutlass Street, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Make memories in this almost 1800 square foot home with your family. Through the front door you have your living room that opens into the kitchen and dining room. To the right of the living room is the master bedroom with a sitting room, large bathroom and walk in closet. Down the other hallway is 2 additional bedrooms with a full bath and laundry room that leads outside to the fully fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this home. You will not be disappointed.

2 W Donna Court, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is a wonderful three bedroom, two full bath, single family home nestled in the cul-de-sac of a well established neighborhood in the heart of Jacksonville. Located just minutes away from Camp Lejeune's Main Gate, Piney Green Gate or Wilson Gate, along with other local military bases, great shopping, copious entertainment, multiple restaurants, Coastal Carolina Community College & great schools. The large eat-in kitchen can host big family gatherings, and all appliances, currently within the home, are included. The home has central heat and air making the home comfortable year round, and the master bedroom has a private bath with a walk-in shower. The home sits on a half acre lot, with lots of privacy and a large fenced in yard, making it a perfect place to entertain, or your family pet to run. This home has character and won't last with the newly installed flooring and paintthroughout. Make your appointment today!!

502 Oak Lane, Jacksonville, 28540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Welcome Home to 502 Oak Lane, this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the heart of town has so much to offer! As you enter the home you will notice real hardwood floors in the main living areas. The kitchen is spacious and off the kitchen is a laundry room. The laundry room leads out to the backyard. In the backyard you will find the AMAZING back deck, perfect for entertaining, a fully fenced in backyard. AND the detached garage which is completely wired and has so many possibilities, from a home gym, to a workshop and everything in-between! Back inside you will find two secondary bedrooms and a bathroom. Finish off the home with the master bedroom and bathroom. This home is sure to please! Close to all area shopping and dining. Close to all area bases! Hurry and make this home yours today.

1006 Birchwood Lane, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Jacksonville with NO CITY TAXES! When you walk in the door you will notice the beautiful LVP flooring and open floor plan with modern light fixtures. Curl up next to the wood burning fireplace in the living room to enjoy the cool evenings. All three bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans for added comfort. The cook of the home will love the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home is located in a great area with easy access to local military bases. Call today to schedule your personal showing.

