ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Check out these Monroe homes on the market

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Monroe, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qX5yz_0dEhSopD00

511 Roselawn Avenue, Monroe, 71201

4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,507 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This is a great 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home located in Monroe's Garden District!! The home features a great floor plan, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and plenty of kitchen cabinet/counter space! The fourth bedroom could also be used as a Mother-in-law suite; it includes a separate kitchen and bathroom. The home even offers a spacious backyard complete with an open deck! This one has so much of that Garden District charisma and won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11591239)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6YVx_0dEhSopD00

200 Pelican Drive, West Monroe, 71291

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home located on a corner lot in West Monroe! The home features a great floor plan, hardwood flooring, crown molding, formal dining, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The property also features a spacious fenced-in backyard, an enclosed patio, and a large detached carport with built-in storage space! This one won't last long, so schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11959231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39OTJe_0dEhSopD00

511 Bres, Monroe, 71201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in None

This building has been completely updated inside! The excellent location and set up make it available for home or business. Very convenient to all of downtown and garden district Monroe. Original staircase in center of home, large fireplce, library off of living room complete with shelving, nice courtyard style back yard! Can be commercial or residential. Could even be renovated for residential income. For lease $2000 per month. Minimum 24 month lease. Seller is offering 1 month free with acceptable lease.

For open house information, contact Dustin James, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-10421628)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JrvOm_0dEhSopD00

145 Kenny Lane, West Monroe, 71291

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in None

Tucked away on Kenny Lane you will find this adorable well maintained mobile home waiting for its next family. Three bedroom 2 bath home with an open deck and above ground pool. Inside there is a fireplace in the living room and the master sports a jet tub for personal spa days. There is a workshop for all your tools and holiday decorations. Close to Kiroli Park, schools and shopping. Splish splash...the pool is waiting for you! Call your realtor today for a private showing!

For open house information, contact Judy McCurdy, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11997273)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Monroe, LA
Business
Monroe, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
West Monroe, LA
Real Estate
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Person
Kenny Lane
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a Super Bowl winner and one of the franchise’s most prolific pass catchers, was found dead at his Georgia home on Thursday night, police said. He was 33 and foul play was not suspected. “I can confirm that Demaryius Thomas was found...
NFL
Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
305
Followers
326
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy