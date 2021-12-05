Check out these Monroe homes on the market

(Monroe, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Monroe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

511 Roselawn Avenue, Monroe, 71201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,507 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This is a great 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home located in Monroe's Garden District!! The home features a great floor plan, hardwood flooring, crown molding, and plenty of kitchen cabinet/counter space! The fourth bedroom could also be used as a Mother-in-law suite; it includes a separate kitchen and bathroom. The home even offers a spacious backyard complete with an open deck! This one has so much of that Garden District charisma and won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

200 Pelican Drive, West Monroe, 71291 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 2 bedroom/ 1 bath home located on a corner lot in West Monroe! The home features a great floor plan, hardwood flooring, crown molding, formal dining, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The property also features a spacious fenced-in backyard, an enclosed patio, and a large detached carport with built-in storage space! This one won't last long, so schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

511 Bres, Monroe, 71201 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,304 Square Feet | Built in None

This building has been completely updated inside! The excellent location and set up make it available for home or business. Very convenient to all of downtown and garden district Monroe. Original staircase in center of home, large fireplce, library off of living room complete with shelving, nice courtyard style back yard! Can be commercial or residential. Could even be renovated for residential income. For lease $2000 per month. Minimum 24 month lease. Seller is offering 1 month free with acceptable lease.

For open house information, contact Dustin James, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

145 Kenny Lane, West Monroe, 71291 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in None

Tucked away on Kenny Lane you will find this adorable well maintained mobile home waiting for its next family. Three bedroom 2 bath home with an open deck and above ground pool. Inside there is a fireplace in the living room and the master sports a jet tub for personal spa days. There is a workshop for all your tools and holiday decorations. Close to Kiroli Park, schools and shopping. Splish splash...the pool is waiting for you! Call your realtor today for a private showing!

For open house information, contact Judy McCurdy, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653