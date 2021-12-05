Check out these homes for sale in Florence now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

 5 days ago

(Florence, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Florence than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4007 Lake Russell Dr, Florence, 29501

5 Beds 4 Baths | $422,490 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Emily Plan, two story, family room, living room/study, dining room, eat-in kitchen, mud room, owner's suite upstairs, laundry room upstairs, two-car garage.

904 Madison Avenue, Florence, 29501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,819 Square Feet | Built in 1927

Lots of charm and character to this older home. Needs updating. House is being sold "as is" with no repairs. Master bedroom on first level with 3 bedrooms and an office on the second level. Laundry/Craft room. Two fireplaces with gas logs. Jennair grill with downdraft in kitchen. Seller will give a rebate of $25,000 for updates, decorating, etc. at closing to the buyer with an acceptabable offer.

711 Sidney, Florence, 29505

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home is being sold AS IS. Welcome to the desirable Longleaf neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath Charleston Single Home has a ton of potential. The floorplan includes a bedroom on the main level along with the eat in kitchen, utility, dining and family rooms. Upstairs there is an additional 3 bedrooms and two full baths. This home is a fixer upper with great bones, curb appeal and in a desirable location off Damon Dr. Do not miss this opportunity.

221 Ash St, Darlington, 29532

4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1985

$5,000 Seller Paid Decorating Allowance / Concessions w Acceptable Offer!! ALL INSPECTION REPAIRS NOW COMPLETED by Licensed Contractor - Looks Can be Deceiving! This is a Large Home with over 2000 SqFt with 4 Huge Bedrooms Sized for King Size Bedroom Suites! The Galley Kitchen is Massive with Tons of Cabinet Storage and Counter Space, Breakfast Bar and Separate Dining Area - Previous Occupants Used a Bedroom as a Den - Wide Hallway Separates the Living Space with Access to the Front Door / Foyer Area - Lot is Nicely Landscaped with Blooming Plants and Shade Trees - Double Gate Chained Link Fenced Backyard - Open Side Yard - All Brick Construction - Deep Single Carport - Large Mudroom Large Enough for Washer/Dryer, Deep Freezers etc - Must See! NEW 8x12 Back Deck Being Installed!

