On the hunt for a home in Missoula? These houses are on the market

2221 South 10Th Street West, Missoula, 59802 5 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,447 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wonderful, well maintained home in a central location. Built in 2004, this move in ready home features 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths. The open concept main floor has nicely appointed kitchen with excellent cabinet space & a spacious dining area complete with a bay window overlooking the front yard. The living area opens to a patio that is attached to a beautifully landscaped backyard. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms all with spacious walk in closets. There are 2 full baths, one attached to the master bedroom. Each room is bright & welcoming. The finished basement is set up perfectly for a mother-in-law or college student. There is an oversized one car garage with a poured concrete pad next to the garage for extra parking. A charming Missoula home in an excellent location!

2720 Carla Jo Lane, Missoula, 59803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $590,667 | Single Family Residence | 2,158 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction by Beauchamp, in the highly sought after Invermere Sub Division on a 15,000+ sq ft lot. This home has been custom designed for this lot to capitalize on the views! 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath with a second family living space. The driveway will go between lot 1 and 2, with the garage on the side of the home. Amenities include granite kitchen counter tops, custom cabinets, large kitchen island, stained alder trim, LV Plank flooring in common areas, carpet in the bedrooms and upstairs, 9 ft ceilings, Tray Ceiling in the Master with tiled shower en suite, High Efficiency windows, LP siding, A/C, Concrete Patio and more. Covenants allow for a shop to be built, and to park RV/boat on the lot. An option to this plan adds a bonus room over the garage.

2648 Bunkhouse Place, Missoula, 59808 4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,104 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Listed and Under Contract! As you enter this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom new construction 3,104 Sq. Ft. home, built by Darrell Lee Construction, you will be amazed by the two story entry and living room with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the golf course. With plenty of room to entertain, featuring the spacious living room, dining and kitchen with white oak wood floors, 18' stone fireplace, 9' ceilings throughout, state of the art appliances, granite counters and gorgeous finishes. Off the kitchen you will find plenty of storage in the mudroom with a walk-in pantry, a large laundry room and access to the garage.

4305/4307 Mabelle Lane, Missoula, 59803 4 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Check out this unique property! Whether you are looking for an investment property or looking to live in one house and rent the other, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity! On this half acre property, you will find two houses on the lot. The main house, 4305 Mabelle Lane is 4 bed, 3 bath with the potential to add more bedrooms. This unique house that was built in 1931 has original hardwood floors throughout the main level. The opportunity for this house is endless! Located to the right of the main house is 4307 Mabelle Lane. This 2 bed, 1 bath has recent upgrades adding some beautiful characteristics to the house. Located across the little house is a large shed for extra storage.

