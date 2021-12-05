House hunt Saint Joseph: See what’s on the market now

(Saint Joseph, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Joseph will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3302 Mandan Lane, St Joseph, 64503 3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Ranch home in Deer Park with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, all level living, and detached garage. This property is a must see. Wont last long.

6447 Highway 59 N/A, Savannah, 64485 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,186 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled farm house. Outside city limits in Savannah, 5 acres MOL, perfect for a hobby farm, located right off the blacktop. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, open kitchen, kitchen appliances staying, with an office off the dining area. New finished basement. Pretty as a picture front porch with an amazing view. Home offers an attached garage, along with a 30X48 outbuilding with a 16ft lean to. Outbuilding offers a work shop, along with 100 amp service. Your looking for country & charm this is it!

4416 Appletree Court, St Joseph, 64506 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located just off Leonard Road in a beautiful established neighborhood. The owners have made numerous updates and remodeling throughout the years including: flooring in the entry and kitchen, lighting, faucets, countertops, refrigerator and stove, doors, window treatments, updated main bath, fresh stain to the deck, new CA about 4 years ago, new furnace this spring, and more. Home sits on a large corner lot and has an oversized 2 car garage. Living has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with pantry, master bedroom has a private bath, and the basement is great for storage or could be finished for additional living space.

614 Tanglewood Drive, St Joseph, 64506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This well-loved split entry is just waiting for you. As you enter you are greeted by the spacious living room that offers the perfect spot to snuggle up this winter as you relax next to the soft crackling of the wood burning fireplace. Flow from the formal dining space into the kitchen that provides ample counter and cabinet space. The main level also features master suite and 2 additional bedrooms. There is even more space to spread out in the basement with large family room that boasts a second wood burning fireplace. 4th bedroom, half bath, and office with laundry hookups complete this spacious floorplan. Imagine entertaining and hosting BBQs on the deck and screened in porch during the summer that overlooks the sizable fenced in backyard. Close to interstate access and Missouri Western.

