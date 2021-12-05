Take a look at these homes on the market in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kennewick will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

800 S Taft St, Kennewick, 99336 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great 1500+ sqft floor plan with 2 living rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and sitting on a .4 acre corner lot in Kennewick. You know what? We can call this a handy persons’ special! Yes! Potential for great equity with the right touches and updates. The price is set to accommodate that kind of thinking! Don’t wait, don’t hesitate, or you might be too late! Don’t just take my word for it, come see the potential for yourself with your favorite Realtor! If you don’t have a favorite Realtor, I can recommend one…../Jed Morris/CELL: 509-551-4064/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Angie Scott/Cell: 509-528-8881

7011 W Victoria Ave, Kennewick, 99336 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1959

MLS# 258036 Delightfully appealing rambler/basement on generously sized .3 acre lot is centrally located close to shopping and schools. Themany updates include New luxury vinyl plank waterproof flooring, Hunter Douglas blinds, newer roof, Trane heat pump added in2007, and newer water heater. Septic system was inspected, and pumped 1 1/2 years ago and will be pumped again if Buyers wouldlike. Kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and range. This home has two fire places, with twoseparate living spaces. Extra large laundry room with lots of storage, gorilla racks included! Large deck, with solar lightingon hand rails, and play ground. Roof has a Five year roof certification. Patio exterior lighting with pergola to enjoy thebeautifully landscaped yard and mature trees. Drip lines run to all flower pots/hanging baskets, with underground sprinklersystem. New garage doors installed in 2020!All appliances, water softener (only goes to hot water), above ground pool & equipment, playground, flower pots/ hangingbaskets with drip lines, shelving and carport all stay!NOTE: Bedroom windows downstairs not to code./Tonya Callies/CELL: 509-430-7627/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Julie Drake/CELL: 509-331-8338

1420 Farrell Lane, Richland, 99354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1944

MLS# 256940 Here is your chance to own one of the Richland F style historical mid century homes. The original wood floors throughout makes the property very inviting inside. All interior doors are original. New PEX plumbing. Very large living room and adjacent dining area creates the perfect place to entertain. Unfinished basement allows you to do exactly what you want to do to add all your own touches. Basement does have a toilet and a shower, a large utility area and extra storage space. Extra parking off street with the circular front driveway. Centrally located on a quiet residential street in Richland. Can walk to the uptown shopping center, close to schools, day care, restaurants, banks, numerous parks. Plus much more./Brian Schienbein/Cell: 509-546-1577/Distinctive Properties//

3078 Wild Canyon Way, Richland, 99354 3 Beds 3 Baths | $585,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,248 Square Feet | Built in 2019

MLS# 257881 $15000 in price adjustment Come live on the Golf Course in Horn Rapids! Horn Rapids is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the Tri-Cities and this beautiful home has a second and third guest suite complete with their own bathroom, tile flooring and quartz countertops. Upon entry you will notice its warm interior finishes, laminate hardwood floors, pre-wiring for stereo, high ceilings and large windows (all with Blinds) that give you the sense of comfort and serenity only experienced when living in this kind of neighborhood. The living room, kitchen, and dining room all have wonderful views of the golf course. Kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartz slab counter-tops and custom soft close cabinetry. The family room has a cozy natural gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and easy access to the back patio and yard. This property is located on the 5th hole of the Horn Rapids Golf Course and the community has many amenities such as a community pool, tennis and basketball courts and walking paths. This is a gorgeous home that you will not want to miss seeing. Please remove shoes upon entry and adhere to all COVID protocol when viewing the home./Lisa Green/CELL: 509-572-5634/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

