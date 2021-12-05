Take a look at these homes for sale in Morgantown

(Morgantown, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morgantown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

405 Dorsey Avenue, Morgantown, 26501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Start of something special. The current owner has done the hard work, now it is ready for your finishing and personal touches. Super investment opportunity, or your new home with possible instant equity. First level is very close to full completion. Second floor bathroom is basically ready. Finish the other two, possible three upstairs bedrooms. Plus, maybe a bonus den or theater room downstairs. Cash, conventional, or renovation loan likely needed.

1563 Hornbeck Road, Morgantown, 26508 4 Beds 2 Baths | $252,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1985

You will adore the charm and quaint feel you get when entering this well cared for home. Situated on almost half an acre, this home features hardwood flooring upstairs, large kitchen with Quartz countertops, finished lower level with large great room and space for office or workout area and new laminate flooring. The 4th bedroom has been painted not too long ago with new carpet. New HVAC and Heat Pump. Home offers three spacious separate decks for plenty of relaxation. All that is left is to move in!

541 Burroughs Street, Morgantown, 26505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Suncrest gem with loads of potential. This home offers one level living in a great location. Situated on a large level lot that is convenient to everything this home boasts spacious rooms, an open layout, and original hardwood floors under the carpeting along with plenty of parking for WVU football games. Tour this one today to see how you can turn this house into your home.

476 Tyrone Avery Road, Morgantown, 26508 3 Beds 1 Bath | $209,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,046 Square Feet | Built in 1966

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN! Numerous possibilities and lots of potential with this 3 Bed/1 Bath Ranch style home. Lovely one acre parcel in highly regarded Cheat Lake area. Add-on or sub-divide and build! Full unfinished basement with integral garage and separate one car detached garage. Home boasts newer garage door, retaining wall and steps. An opportunity not to be missed…

