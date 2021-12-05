Check out these Decatur homes on the market

(Decatur, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Decatur. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

311 N Oakcrest Avenue, Decatur, 62522 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,665 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Don't miss out on this gorgeous all brick home! It features3 bedrooms with possible 4th in partially finished basement! Original hardwood floors have been sanded and refinished! 3 bathrooms, one located on each level. Living rooms located on all 3 levels as well! Wet bar in basement. Built-ins galore! Abundance of charm to this home! Over 2,000 sq. ft. of finished living space! Roof done in 2015 and HVAC done in 2014!

4904 North Oakley Road, Oakley, 62501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 1980

WOW - properties like this do not come up often. A LOG CABIN home built in 1980 sitting on 4.64 acres. Plenty of woods for hunting. In 2020: a friend was allowed to hunt on the property. He barely waited- he got a 12 point buck and his son got an 11 point buck!! The cabin is amazing - the logs were brought from Montana, creating a home with 1796 square feet. A wonderful wrap around front porch to relax while enjoying your coffee in the morning or sunsets in the evening. The cabin has a fantastic unfinished basement that could be finished. There are 9 foot ceilings in the poured concrete-floored basement - a HUGE bonus. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The cathedral ceiling in the living room boasts exposed log beams. The 23' x 21' living room does not have any drywall (nor do any rooms) - you are looking at spectacular log beams from every angle. The larger bedroom also has a soaring ceiling. The kitchen was remodeled in 2014 & offers plenty of storage in natural oak cabinets & a ton of counter space. The kitchen is large enough that a center island could be added. Or the dining room table could set down the middle of the kitchen. And there is room at the opposite side of the room for a dining table or breakfast spot! There is a back porch that you access off the kitchen - great spot for the BBQ grill!. What an opportunity to come in and make it your dream home!! If you love the seclusion & quietness of the country (but still want to be close to shopping and other amenities - Decatur is only 13 miles away). And access to Interstate 72 is less than 2 miles. There is a small amount of finish work, home sold 'as is'. But if you love the log cabin - country life . . . you will fall in love. Call to schedule your appointment. Pre-approved buyers only.

620 W Division Street, Decatur, 62526 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 992 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Searching for a cozy home that's updated yet affordable? Look no further! This charming bungalow has updates both inside and out! You'll find a new roof, HVAC, furnace, porch and windows all updated in 2020. Stay bundled up this winter next to your wood burning fireplace! Inside you'll also find an updated kitchen and bathroom. The interior has all new flooring and paint throughout. The basement is unfinished and offers loads of storage space. This owner has gone above and beyond with touches to the interior to make you feel right at home and ready to move in!

302 West North 2Nd Street, La Place, 61936 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in None

Add your finishing touches to this charming 2 bedroom home on a large lot! The fully equipped kitchen has great working space with a new stove and easy access to the dining area. Both bedrooms have new flooring and fresh paint. The washer and dryer stay in the large laundry/mudroom area, which provides additional storage space. Vaulted ceilings in the living area give the room an airy feel and allows space for the cozy loft. Additional highlights: newer water heater, vapor barrier added in crawl space, updated electrical. Enjoy the oversized 2 car garage and a large yard. Make this one yours today!

