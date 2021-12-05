ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Fort Smith market now

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 5 days ago

(Fort Smith, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Smith. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yksVT_0dEhSTEq00

514 Trenton Dr, Fort Smith, 72908

3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This home has a great entertaining space with an eat-in kitchen and 1/2 bath for everyones convenience. Tired of packing and unpacking the fall sweaters and summer shorts every other day? The large master suite has a wrap around closet that can fit every season's wardrobe! The two car garage offers a ton of storage space for bikes, freezers, or anything extra you need out of the way. All located in the Southfield Heights subdivision of Fort Smith. Home is sold AS-IS

For open house information, contact Amanda Bettencourt, O'Neal Real Estate- Fort Smith at 479-242-4609

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1051099)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaT01_0dEhSTEq00

2101 Atlanta St, Fort Smith, 72901

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Come take a look at this beautifully renovated four bedroom home with granite, beautiful wood look vinyl, fresh modern paint, built-ins, and a brand new privacy fence. This home sits on a large corner lot with plenty of room to run around. The oversized two-car garage has plenty of space for the handyman's tool area. Conveniently located near Fairview Elementary & Ramsey Jr High. This home has been pre-inspected, repairs completed, and a one-year home protection plan provided.

For open house information, contact Sarah Newton, Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Company at 479-648-8000

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1053063)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pivdu_0dEhSTEq00

2001 N 53Rd St, Fort Smith, 72904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Completely reconditioned home on a large corner lot. Quiet neighborhood, near Elementary & Jr. High Schools. 3 bedrooms, but can be 4 if the family room is utilized. Family room is ready for a wood burning stove to be installed. Extra large garage.

For open house information, contact Jan Nordin, Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Company at 479-648-8000

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1051013)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391S1Y_0dEhSTEq00

1515 N 10Th St, Van Buren, 72956

3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located right in the middle of Van Buren on Corner a spacious corner level lot. Vaulted ceilings, lots of extra storage place and wood burning fireplace. Covered front and back patios. 25 x 30 Detached Shop with Central Heat and Air and 1/2 bath. Wood privacy fenced backyard and extra parking pads.

For open house information, contact Kevin Clifton, Kevin Clifton Real Estate, INC. at 479-262-5100

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1053070)

See more property details

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
190
Followers
303
Post
12K+
Views
