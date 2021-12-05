Top homes for sale in Valdosta

(Valdosta, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Valdosta. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 Floyd Mcneal, Valdosta, 31602 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous home in desirable McNeal Estates neighborhood. No details spared. Granite countertops, wood accents, crown molding. Ask the agents for pictures of previous new constructions to see the level of detail! McNeal Estates has a playground for the kiddos and a swimming pool will be added soon. Walking trails. One year Builders Warranty with termite bond.

For open house information, contact Samuel Straka, COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER REAL E at 229-244-3535

1332 Edgewood Dr., Valdosta, 31602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1994

ZONED FOR LOWNDES COUNTY SCHOOLS - Adorable, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath investment home in Remerton. This home is convenient to Valdosta State University, the Valdosta Mall, South Georgia Medical Center as well as I-75, lots of restaurants and shopping. This home recently had some flooring replaced as well as painting done. It is tenant occupied and the lease must be honored. The lease does not expire until mid 2022. Rent is $1050/month. Roof was replaced in 2019. HVAC is about 6 or 7 years old.

For open house information, contact Beth Haun, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-959-9461

1006 N Court St, Quitman, 31643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1910

HIGH SPEED FIBER INTERNET AVAILABLE!! You will love this historic Craftsman Bungalow on North Court St. The 3BR/2BA home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining, master suite, large family room, screened back porch, large front porch, and fenced backyard. The home has brand new roof, freshly painted outside, and new brick walkway. Make an appointment today to see this charming home on a beautiful street with Live Oak trees dripping with Spanish Moss!

For open house information, contact Chuck Ramsey, Southern Country Realty at 229-263-9797

1109/11 Patterson Street, Valdosta, 31601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $568,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,974 Square Feet | Built in 1939

This multi-property investment is a wonderful opportunity with endless possibilities in a growing area with VSU & SGMC less than a mile away. Two neighboring houses are located at 1109 and 1111 N. Patterson St. and are being offered as a package together. Either can be used for residential or commercial purposes. You could live in one and use income from the other to offset your mortgage costs. Or, you could rent the properties as both have an excellent rental history. Each house has great charm and hardwood flooring throughout. In between the two properties, there is cleared land which gives you plenty parking. You really need to see what is included with these two properties for yourself. You don't want to miss out on this very unique opportunity!

For open house information, contact Howard Dasher, III, Prime Properties Services, LLC at 229-474-4051