Top homes for sale in Johnson City

(Johnson City, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Johnson City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

314 Highland Road, Jonesborough, 37659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Home is situated in a quiet, centrally located neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 family areas (one upstairs and one downstairs). New deck off the back porch has just been installed. A little TLC and you could make it your forever home. Move in quickly and make updates over time. Information deemed reliable, buyer / buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact SHANE O'HARE, REMAX CHECKMATE, INC. REALTORS at 423-282-0432

211 South Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City, 37615 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,038 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome to this truly lovely ranch located in North Johnson City, along the Boone's Creek Village. As soon as you walk in, you will find a very large living area with nice hardwood floors. Three bedrooms are on the main level, with two bedrooms downstairs. There are two kitchens -- a large main level kitchen with appliances, island tile counters; and downstairs is another in law suite kitchen with another set of appliances! Also, there are two and half baths which are split between the levels. All of this sits on a half acre lot, close to the local grocery and minutes from two marinas! This home goes to the new Boone's Creek Elementary and is convenient to shopping and dining! All info deemed to buyer/buyer agent verification.

For open house information, contact CORY PARSONS, EXP REALTY, LLC at 888-519-5113x499

287 Sugar Hollow Trail, Piney Flats, 37686 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,051 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a lake home in the heart of the TriCities? Don't miss this one! Boasting over 4,000+ sqft of finished living space, this stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath custom home has it all! Featuring an open floor plan in the newly expanded family room and kitchen with panoramic views of Boone Lake, this home has been recently updated and meticulously maintained from top to bottom. Offering hardwood floors, huge windows to promote the view, vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, built-ins, automated shades, and so many more features this description doesn't even begin to cover. This home provides the option of one level living with master on main along with the formal dining, office, half bath and full laundry / mud room, access to the oversized two-car garage; and of course the spacious master bedroom and bathroom, featuring double sinks, a claw foot tub and a custom walk-in shower. The lower level offers a beautiful in-law suite or den with a full bathroom, kitchenette, walk-in closet, private access, plus a movie theater complete with movie screen, projector and equipment, and electronic movie seating. Tons of extra space in the oversized one-car garage/workshop for hobbies, and an amazing walk-in attic that is perfect for storage and is large enough to even be converted to an additional room. Finally, included with this awesome Boone Lake home is a dock and boathouse with an electric lift large enough for just about any boat. This particular area of the lake has year round water access. New roof installed 9/2021. New hardwood floors and carpet installed 2020. So many more features...too many to list! All information contained herein is gathered from tax records and homeowner and is subject to buyers and buyers agent verification.

For open house information, contact GARRETT ADDINGTON, THE ADDINGTON AGENCY at 423-845-5800

561 Mckee Road, Piney Flats, 37686 2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Move in ready!! The home sits on a double lot on a dead end road and boasts an incredible view. Home has been freshly painted including ceilings. Both bedrooms are large with a remote controlled ceiling fan in the Master. Large laundry room with plenty of storage and built in doggie door which accesses the large wrap around porch. Porch opens to an enormous fenced in back yard. Storage shed in backyard near porch with loads of storage room. Backyard also includes a pergola with 3 porch swings, and a fire pit. This home is in a highly desirable Piney Flats location within minutes of Johnson City and Bristol.

For open house information, contact JULIE HEDGES, PROPERTY EXECUTIVES JOHNSON CITY at 423-952-0226