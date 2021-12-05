Take a look at these homes on the Mansfield market now

(Mansfield, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mansfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

14 Flint, Mansfield, 44902 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1920

One of several homes being offered, subject to tenants rights. These properties are part of a much bigger package with larger multi units available that can be bought as a whole or divided up into smaller packages, buy one buy 2 buy 10 or buy them all. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing requests.

2631 Bell Rd., Mansfield, 44904 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,843 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Sitting on 5 acres this home offers plenty of privacy and scenic views. This well maintained home boast many upgrades and recent updates, including: neutral decor and new flooring throughout, renovated master bathroom, updated kitchen including quartz countertops, updated half bath and new asphalt driveway. The property also includes a 32 x 40 post frame metal out building with electric and a concrete floor and a yard barn for equipment storage. This home also includes newer geothermal heating and cooling system, fiber cement siding and an automatic backup generator.

928 Burger, Mansfield, 44906 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1950

235 Woodruff Road, Mansfield, 44904 3 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful ranch is located in the Clear Fork school district on 8 acres of wooded land. Features a spacious living room w/gas fireplace, kitchen w/granite countertops, walk-in pantry & main floor laundry. 2BR's and 2.5 baths on the main level as well as an office that could easily be converted to a bedroom. The finished walk-out lower level has a kitchenette w/dining area, bedroom & full bath, 24x30 rec room & access to a covered porch w/Hot Springs hot tub. Additional amenities include whole house generator, water treatment system, Trex decking, retractable awning, storage shed, paver patio & professional landscaping. This home is located just minutes from I-71. The shared driveway can be split to make it a private driveway.

