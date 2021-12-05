ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

House hunt Hagerstown: See what’s on the market now

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 5 days ago

(Hagerstown, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hagerstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7eUn_0dEhSIm500

1080 Plateau Ct., Hagerstown, 21740

5 Beds 3 Baths | $434,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42239-X414)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSxbK_0dEhSIm500

19702 Oleander Court, Hagerstown, 21742

3 Beds 3 Baths | $354,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,258 Square Feet | Built in None

- Open concept kitchen with island, open to dining area and family room. - First floor owners suite with an expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, soaking tub, and seated shower.- 2nd floor loft.- Alternative 2nd floor option available. - Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Catherine Viernes Dan Ryan - Washington Region

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1818604)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGoAy_0dEhSIm500

11920 Seminole Dr, Smithsburg, 21783

3 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Well maintained Brick Ranch in Smithsburg. Home has a full basement, partially finished, large back yard, replacement windows and hardwood floors.

For open house information, contact SANDY CURTIS, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES BOWEN REALTY at 301-745-9976

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A1904Y5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHhMu_0dEhSIm500

1031 Klick Way, Hagerstown, 21740

3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features 9 ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42239-420-42239-422390000-5051)

